Silverton, TX

Silverton-curious? These homes are on the market

Silverton Times
Silverton Times
 5 days ago

(Silverton, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Silverton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDS80_0dihI2Mu00

801 Pulitzer St, Silverton, 79257

3 Beds 2 Baths | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath older home on a large corner lot in Silverton! Updated with central heat and a/c and carpet over natural hardwood floors. 2 year old roof is in the process of being replaced with a metal roof. Double stall carport and 2 nice size outbuildings in the large chain-link fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Tiffani Mason, Street Real Estate at 806-293-9944

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-20-311)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9dfw_0dihI2Mu00

106 Los Lingos Dr, Silverton, 79257

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Life is Better at the Lake! Lake Mackenzie! Watch your stress melt away as you drink your sweet tea on this porch! This is what it's all about! This brand new 3BR 2BA home comes furnished with an open concept living, dining, kitchen area and lots of natural light with the nice windows! Separate west master bedroom and bath have privacy and the two other bedrooms and bath are located on the east. There is a nice storage building on the west side of the lot and then a 2 car carport with storage, cement driveway are on the east but the best thing about this property is the PORCH! OMG the views! and the quality of the builder make this SAFE for all ages, wheelchair accessible, nice shade and plenty of space to entertain and BBQ! You need to come see this one for yourself! Call me today!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-283)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9HD8_0dihI2Mu00

301 Loretta, Silverton, 79257

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Have the best house in town with this full remodel in Silverton! This home features an open floor plan with plenty of room outside to enjoy. Nothing left to do here with updates including; roof, windows replaced, plumbing, electrical, garage doors and openers, all flooring, all lighting, HVAC, 6 ft privacy fence, full kitchen with appliances, and full bathroom replaced with granite vanity. Owner financing available.

For open house information, contact David Davenport, Assist-2-Sell, Buyers and Sellers Choice Realty at 806-351-2346

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-22-187)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGkYk_0dihI2Mu00

176 N Mackenzie Rd, Silverton, 79257

2 Beds 1 Bath | $24,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Canyon View Fixer Upper Special Now Available at Lake Mackenzie near Silverton, TX! Looking for a hideaway? This might just be the place for you! This home has recently been gutted and is ready to be put back the way you want it! There is a permanent structure that is connected to a single wide trailer and also an unfinished basement under the slab. There is a very nice covered front porch with a rock garden, 2 car carport on the property, a garage and another shed for lots of storage. This is a CASH ONLY sale as you do not own the land (99 year lease from the Lake Authority). This home sits on a very large lot, is serviced by propane, has a septic system and all of the metal for a new RED roof! Come and see the CANYON VIEWS!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-118)

See more property details

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

