Top homes for sale in Parksville

(Parksville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4910 Alum Springs Road, Danville, 40422 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,592 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Custom built in 2013 this log home is less than 10 minutes from town. Features include...Large full length front and back covered porches, swimming pool and over an acre yard. Inside the entire first floor looks great with the beauty of the log walls and wood floors. The living room is roomy and open to the second floor above. The kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets with a breakfast bar. The main bedroom features a cedar lined closet, full bath with jetted tub and a shower. There is a guest bedroom and a separate full bath on the first floor as well. Upstairs features two additional bedrooms and a large rec room with tongue and groove wood on the ceiling. Great location in the country. Call today and schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Patricia Marcum, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 859-238-2119

102 Circle Drive, Danville, 40422 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in None

REDUCED This charming, 2 bdrm.,1 bath painted brick home is in move in condition. Updated with laminate flooring, stylish shiplap accent walls, a freshly tiled bath, blinds, neutral paint and decorative light fixtures. The sunny kitchen features a handsome subway tiled backsplash, appliances and a laundry area. The storm door offers lots of light and allows a nice view of the inviting back yard with an out building. This home is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and Ephriam McDowell regional medical center. Call today and take advantage of the low interest rates.

For open house information, contact Susan Hunstad, Coldwell Banker VIP Realty, Inc. at 859-236-5450

151 Divine Road, Perryville, 40468 5 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,968 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Gorgeous family owned farm for generations! This home was built in 1968 by the Divine family. This home contains 110 -/+ acres of prime land in Boyle County, KY. The home is a large brick ranch, with a full basement, sunroom and many other outstanding features. All of the land is seperated by the highway 68 South, approximately 56 acres with the home and 54 acres on the western side of the road. See plat images above! The home is a solid structure, but is begging for your modern farmhouse updates! Outside you will find a Morton building approximately 36'x 42' with concrete floors, 16'x(2) garage bays and a 12' garage bay. The building has a half bath and is wired for electricity. The property has an equestrian barn (in need of repair) and a cattle station (used in the past). Seller may be able to split property, also see the alternate listing for just the 54 acre tract and 10+/- acre pond (Big Texas!) at just $289,900 (Already appraised previously). This is your chance! Don't miss out

For open house information, contact D Tanner Good, Black Tie Real Estate Services, Inc. at 859-339-8105

821 Taylor Road, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,997 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Have you been looking for a beautiful 5 acre property with a spacious home that features approximately 2000 finished sqft, so close to beautiful Harrington lake that it is less than .5 mile away from Coffey's Cove Marina? Well this is the home for you. This home both a very spacious and open floor plan, 3 big bedrooms with all of them having their own walk in closets, 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings, beautiful elegant chair rail throughout the house, ceiling fans in every room, arch doorways, spacious laundry room, the kitchen features tons of cabinet space in those beautiful fully oak cabinets, kitchen also comes equipped with the refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave, offers a eat at Bar as well as the island. Outside boast a big ol 5 acre lot that offers beautiful scenic views that you typically find around the lakes edge. A very spacious back deck that would be great for sitting at during holidays, birthday parties, Fourth of July events, or anything entertaining guest. Also has a 10 x 12 outbuilding to store all of your garden or yard equipment. This home is a must see it also comes with a one year home warranty transferred to the buyer at closing.

For open house information, contact Curtis Brown, Realty World Dowell & Associates at 859-209-2322