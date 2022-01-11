ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, WI

House-hunt Livingston: What’s on the market

 5 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Livingston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Livingston area:

304 E Main St, Montfort, 53569

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This 3 bedroom bungalow with its private yard and mature trees, has so much potential. Hardwood floors, a beautiful open stair case, a main floor laundry room and a enclosed front porch. There is also a beautiful built in cabinet upstairs. Square footage and dimensions are approximate.

1420 10Th St, Fennimore, 53809

2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1925

No showings until 1/3/22. Very nice, well maintained, and move in ready. Quiet neighborhood bordering elementary school. Spacious kitchen with plenty of oak cabinets. Roomy bathroom. Central AC. Main floor laundry. 14x18 deck with two storage sheds and raised garden. Roof replaced 2010. Windows replaced 2005. Furnace, air conditioning unit, water heater replaced in 2018.

1740 Madison St, Fennimore, 53809

6 Beds 4 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,368 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Simple conversion to single family by reopening a doorway to second floor stairs. 4 to 6 bedrooms as single family depending on how you set it up. Currently 4 Units: Main level, 1316 Sq. Ft., $625 per month, 4 BR, large living room & kitchen, full bath, forced air natural gas heat, central air, garage. Second floor, 1020 Sq. Ft. $525 per month, 2 BR, large living room & kitchen, full bath, forced air natural gas heat, central air, garage. Basement, 432 Sq. Ft. $400 per month, studio, large living room, kitchen, 3/4 bath, electric heat. Garage unit makes for great guest quarters; 600 Sq. Ft. $435 per month, studio, large living room, kitchen, full bath, natural gas heat, garage. Other half of garage is 3 parking stalls. Take a closer look today.

406 Dodgeville St, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready home! 3 bedroom 2 bath newly updated home on a large lot nestled in the Village of Highland. Enter the home by stepping into an enclosed porch where you can hang your coat and remove your shoes before you enter the large main floor living room and family room. A perfect place to relax is in the master bedroom with master bath. Upstairs has new windows. This updated home sits on .63 acres with a garden shed and fruit trees.

