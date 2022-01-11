ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Gallery of Boots And Bops: Celebrating 51 Years of Mary J. Blige

By Sammy Approved
 5 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

What a momentous occasion it is to celebrate another year of the multi-talented artist, actress and philanthropist Mary J. Blige with an ode to her fabulous boots and classic bops over the years. This iconic R&B songstress has consistently given us bop after bop since her career’s conception in 1991. She has since released 13 studio albums, eight of which have achieved multi-platinum worldwide sales. Mary J. Blige is one of music’s most reputable talents leaving her heart on every record she touches. Beyond her musical contributions, the Bronx-bred talent has delivered in some of our favorite show’s like Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Power Book II: Ghost as the beloved and fierce character Aunty Monet. No matter the role or record, Mary J. Blige is sure to set it out with a powerful boot moment. We’re actually still waiting on her personal thigh high boots collection to hit the market.

Check out a gallery of our favorite boot looks and boppin’ hooks from the icon as we celebrate 50 years of life:

1. Mary Invented The Thigh High Boot

Source:@thejessiewoo

2. “All That I Can Say” Is What A Fit

Source:@mayascade

3. The Boots Are Key to Mary’s Legendary Dance Moves

Source:@saakaii_

4. DPWH She Is Not One of Them

Source:@therealmaryjblige

5. Fringe Is “Just Fine”

Source:@therealmaryjblige

6. A Printed Boot Okay!

Source:@therealmaryjblige

7. Who Needs Pants When You Have Boots

Source:@therealmaryjblige

8. Mary’s Not New To This

Source:@therealmaryjblige

9. Go Mary, Go Mary!

Source:@hosthetics

10. Timeless Boots & Bops

Source:@raptureofmusic

BabyGirl74
5d ago

Happy Birthday Queen Mary! God Bless you with many more to come!! Enjoy your day!!

Billboard

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Mary J. Blige a Happy Birthday With Throwback Video of Kobe

Vanessa Bryant celebrated Mary J. Blige‘s 51st birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 11) with a heartwarming video with her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant. “Happy birthday MJB,” the model and philanthropist wrote alongside the video, which shows herself and the NBA legend singing along to Blige’s performance. According to Naomi Campbell, who commented on the post, the singalong took place at Diddy’s star-studded 50th birthday party in December 2019.
Essence

Just Fine at 51! Check Out Some Of Mary J. Blige’s Flyest Moments On Her Birthday

It’s one of our favorite Capricorns’ birthdays! Mary J. Blige turns 51 years young today and quite obviously decided aging simply wasn’t her thing anymore sometime in her early thirties. The iconic songstress and actress has been consistently setting the bar for culture and style since the mid-1990’s, and shows no sign of slowing things down anytime soon. Whether she’s hitting the stage with her signature dance moves and thigh-high boots, or chopping up a scene on the screen in one of our most beloved shows or movies, Mary J. always serves style, class, and attitude.
iheart.com

Famous People Born Today- Mary J. Blige Is 51

Kim Coles is 60 (“Living Single,” “Six Feet Under,” “Pay It Off,” “Celebrity Mole”) Aja Naomi King is 37 (“Person of Interest,” “Blue Bloods,” “Deadbeat,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) Phyllis Logan is...
Essence

Happy Birthday Misa Hylton! Here’s 11 Iconic Music Videos Styled By The Fashion Legend

You can’t mention Hip-Hop’s prime without mentioning her. Capricorns stand up! Your fellow zodiac sister, Misa Hylton, is celebrating another year around the sun, and this calls for celebration. There are stars in the sky and those that stay in front of the camera, but Hylton’s behind-the-scenes talent shined so bright that as she shaped the images of some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most prominent figures, it inevitably brought her to the forefront too.
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
E! News

Watch Mary J. Blige’s Intense Conversation in This Power Book II: Ghost Sneak Peek

Watch: "Power Book II: Ghost" Episode 7 SNEAK PEEK. Lorenzo is "handling some business" and Monet isn't too happy about it. In an E! News exclusive sneak peek at episode seven of Power Book II: Ghost season two, the Tejada family is back together again, but it's not a happy reunion. Monet (Mary J. Blige) feels as though her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) is putting their son Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) in danger.
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Tapped To Sing Theme Song For ‘Proud Family’ Reboot

Picking up the baton from Destiny’s Child and Solange, it was announced on Friday (Jan. 14) that rising R&B phenom Joyce Wrice will sing the theme song for The Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.  Renowned composer, songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who created the theme song for the original series returns and preserves the track’s catchy lyrics, melody, and nostalgia with this freshly reimagined version. “We wanted to make a person that grew up with it feel like that’s still their song, but at the same time, we wanted to feel like it’s been brought into a...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

