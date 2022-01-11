ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, NH

These houses are for sale in Pittsburg

Pittsburg Bulletin
(PITTSBURG, NH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Pittsburg-curious, take a look at these listings today:

64 Merrill Road, Pittsburg, 03592

2 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1980

5177-C Looking to move to Pittsburg or have that special getaway here it is. This property located near First Lake on Merrill Road is waiting for you. The home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a loft area, Cathedral ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors through out the main living area, and carpet on the upper area floor. A two car garage in the basement area gives you room for your vehicles and/or your toys and a shop/storage area that could be finished and made into a family room or more sleeping area. There is a wood shed and a storage shed located on the property to store your yard maintenance equipment or your toys. The plumbing, electrical, heating system and roof were all replaced in 2009. There is currently snow machine access from this property. Don't wait this one won't last.

For open house information, contact Wayne FRIZZELL, Raymond E. Davis Real Estate at 603-237-4400

Copyright © 2022 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4891109)

609 West Road, Clarksville, 03592

1 Bed 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Country comfort is calling in Clarksville! This private log cabin is situated on 11.75 acres and has a generator, 24 x 70 2 story barn with wood stove on a slab and several small outbuildings. The winding driveway leads to peace and quiet; enjoy your morning coffee from the 16 x 30 deck or it is a great entertaining space. The first floor features kitchen/living/dining with half bath. Upstairs is the bedroom and full bath with a catwalk leading to a private deck. Downstairs features 2 smaller rooms for office/den/family room and plenty of storage. The garage enters the house from here, so you can stay dry as you unload. The Large dry barn is just amazing...plenty of room for your equipment, work shop, play room - it's large enough for all the above. The oversized garage door will handle your large equipment. Come enjoy all the recreational amenities the north country has to offer! The town of Clarksville will still plow your driveway!

For open house information, contact Valerie Loopley, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty/Colebrook at 603-752-0003

Copyright © 2022 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4886810)

