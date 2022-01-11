ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Happy

Happy News Watch
Happy News Watch
 5 days ago

(Happy, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Happy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cADGz_0dihHvM300

408 6Th, Tulia, 79088

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Two bedroom, one bath home with a carport and spacious backyard. Two storage buildings and a wooden fence. One slot carport. Established vegetation. Tulia is between Amarillo and Lubbock and also between Plainview and Canyon. This location is convenient to access those towns.

For open house information, contact Debbie Criswell, Criswell Real Estate, LLC at 806-418-1249

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6558)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24F7rH_0dihHvM300

310 Comanche, Tulia, 79088

4 Beds 6 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,307 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! This magnificent Spanish inspired home was designed and built by the World Renowned Kenneth Wyatt, famous western artist. This was his personal home and business. Wonderful 4BR 6BA home has a finished basement, formal dining room, tons of storage, his and her bathrooms off the master, library, office, 3 fireplaces. The art gallery is 2 story and has a snack bar, fire pole, fireplace, 2 office areas, catwalk and storage galore. This could be a business or living space. The shop has endless possibilities including central air and heat and over 5 separate areas. The gardens outside are amazing and include a prayer garden, water features, courtyards, established trees and a garden area. Too many features to list! Commercial use/variance must be city approved.

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5234)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rSbW_0dihHvM300

1347 Us Hwy 87, Tulia, 79088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Wonderful Country Home Located in Swisher County and sits on 5.5 ACRES is up FOR SALE! This 3BR 2BA Brick home has just been totally remodeled and included a metal roof, newer windows, brand new HVAC system, updated bathrooms and kitchen and has a dedicated utility room, oversized double car garage, cellar, personal well, newer septic system, lots of storage, a fenced in backyard, established trees, sits on the pavement and has endless possibilities when it comes to planning your dream shop or horse pens! Call today to see this home or any others!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-256)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184c0B_0dihHvM300

721 E Broadway Ave, Tulia, 79088

3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Cute 3BR 2BA Brick Home that is Looking for it's new family! This home features a den with a nice, warm fireplace and extra window seating, a cozy living room, kitchen with eat in dining room, a large craft or gun room, good roof and updated windows, bedrooms are nice sized and master bathroom has recently been refinished with a newer shower. There is also a big covered/screened in patio over the cellar and this home sits on a quiet street. There are a few projects that need to be finished and everything would look better with a fresh coat of paint. Come and see this one today!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-288)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Tulia, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Plainview, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Housing List#Criswell Real Estate#Llc#Spanish#Van Pelt Real Estate
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Happy News Watch

Happy News Watch

Happy, TX
25
Followers
388
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy