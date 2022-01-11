Take a look at these homes on the market in Happy

(Happy, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Happy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

408 6Th, Tulia, 79088 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Two bedroom, one bath home with a carport and spacious backyard. Two storage buildings and a wooden fence. One slot carport. Established vegetation. Tulia is between Amarillo and Lubbock and also between Plainview and Canyon. This location is convenient to access those towns.

310 Comanche, Tulia, 79088 4 Beds 6 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,307 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! This magnificent Spanish inspired home was designed and built by the World Renowned Kenneth Wyatt, famous western artist. This was his personal home and business. Wonderful 4BR 6BA home has a finished basement, formal dining room, tons of storage, his and her bathrooms off the master, library, office, 3 fireplaces. The art gallery is 2 story and has a snack bar, fire pole, fireplace, 2 office areas, catwalk and storage galore. This could be a business or living space. The shop has endless possibilities including central air and heat and over 5 separate areas. The gardens outside are amazing and include a prayer garden, water features, courtyards, established trees and a garden area. Too many features to list! Commercial use/variance must be city approved.

1347 Us Hwy 87, Tulia, 79088 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Wonderful Country Home Located in Swisher County and sits on 5.5 ACRES is up FOR SALE! This 3BR 2BA Brick home has just been totally remodeled and included a metal roof, newer windows, brand new HVAC system, updated bathrooms and kitchen and has a dedicated utility room, oversized double car garage, cellar, personal well, newer septic system, lots of storage, a fenced in backyard, established trees, sits on the pavement and has endless possibilities when it comes to planning your dream shop or horse pens! Call today to see this home or any others!

721 E Broadway Ave, Tulia, 79088 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Cute 3BR 2BA Brick Home that is Looking for it's new family! This home features a den with a nice, warm fireplace and extra window seating, a cozy living room, kitchen with eat in dining room, a large craft or gun room, good roof and updated windows, bedrooms are nice sized and master bathroom has recently been refinished with a newer shower. There is also a big covered/screened in patio over the cellar and this home sits on a quiet street. There are a few projects that need to be finished and everything would look better with a fresh coat of paint. Come and see this one today!

