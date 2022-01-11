Check out these homes for sale in Meadview now

(Meadview, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Meadview. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

160 W Coral Isle Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Manufactured Home | 393 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Compact, Clean and Cozy Lake Cottage in the Backyard of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon! Original Mobile Home has been expanded with a 2-Room Addition. Large Screened-In Deck on front and Extended Covered Patio in back with Jacuzzi. Large Open Kitchen and Dining Area, Living Room and 2 Bedrooms with Bath. Oversized Boat Deep Garage and Double Boat Carport, too! Additional RV Parking Space on Property. Two nice-sized Storage Sheds stay. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for great boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis and more. Close to Downtown District for shops, restaurants and amenities. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

30380 N Dutton Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 2001

20 minutes to South Cove Lake Mead - Sharp one owner residence - Meticulously maintained - Security doors - 30 x 40 garage/ 10 x 16 doors - Block retainer - Window screens - Central Meadview - City water - Paved road - Joshua trees - South Rim view - This home is ready for it's new owner - Please call for details

415 E Stanton Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Meadview Home that is all Set Up for you Now and shows like a model! Sparkling Clean and Dressed Up with all the appointments for immediate enjoyment. 3Bed/2Bath Split Plan with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Semi-Formal Dining Room and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace for added ambiance. Beautiful Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon from inside the home and outside as well on Covered Stamped Concrete Deck. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for convenient amenities including shops and restaurants. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

30355 N Escalante Boulevard, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1987

"Just Reduced & Priced To Sell!" Picture Perfect Views - Peace & Quiet - What more could you ask for? Nature's wonderland - Lake Mead & Grand Canyon Skywalk close by. Immaculate home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car carport. Family room and office. Pellet stove & Fireplace. Covered front deck to watch the sun come up over the Grand Wash Cliffs. What a beautiful sight! The nearby Meadview Civic Center has something for all: library, swimming pool, basketball/tennis/shuffleboard courts and mini golf. Many planned activities to get involved in. For the water lovers, Lake Mead is just minutes away. The Grand Canyon Skywalk is close by too! Hiking and exploring with you ATV's is a must! Get back to nature--this is definitely the place to do it!

