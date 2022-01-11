Theodosia-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Theodosia, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Theodosia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iY43O_0dihHqwQ00

2097 Mc 8041, Peel, 72668

5 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing five bedroom, two bathroom home on 30 ac m/l. Large back deck to enjoy the wildlife with plenty of room for your outdoor toys! Metal roof and new flooring put in 2019. Open kitchen, living room, and dining room with beautiful wood beams. A custom staircase leads to a large master bedroom with master bathroom. All bedrooms are large with great closet space. Tons of character throughout the home with storage space. Just minutes to Bull Shoals Lake! This piece of property is located here in Marion County and has everything you are looking for!

For open house information, contact Telicia Perry, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-453-2520

Copyright © 2022 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-144471)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjHKj_0dihHqwQ00

835 Longbottom Rd, Peel, 72668

2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1990

A unique opportunity to own a home and shop building as your full time residence, or as a VRBO. Home is the residence for what used to be a resort in Peel. It is 2 bedroom, 2 bath and will convey partially furnished. There is a 30x40 shop/garage with power, concrete floor and 2 overhead doors. A boat sip in the community dock also conveys. The grounds are shared equally with other cabin owners, Enjoy the lake view from the front deck while relaxing or entertaining guests.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Adams, Davenport Realty at 870-449-5263

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21032794)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7OqN_0dihHqwQ00

1581 Lakeway, Kissee Mills, 65680

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Manufactured On Land | 2,491 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Looking for a home near Branson with room to roam. Check out this all one level, open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen for easy entertaining and sliding door out to the extra large deck overlooking the spacious back yard. The kitchen has ample storage and comes with all appliances and has a pantry. Complete with paved, circle driveway, covered front porch, oversized 3 car garage/workshop with built in work areas, extra fridge, freezer & it is heated with a built in propane heater. Extra storage shed, makes this a great home for all ages.

For open house information, contact Carolyn S. Mayhew, Mayhew Realty Group LLC at 417-319-6955

Copyright © 2022 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60201788)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pod1U_0dihHqwQ00

2301 Frisco Hills Road, Kissee Mills, 65680

1 Bed 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,074 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Adorable completely remodeled home near Bull Shoals Lake and Beaver Creek Marina! Fisherman's retreat! Easy living in this home that has everything you need but not too much to maintain. New roof, windows, siding, flooring, bathroom, light fixtures, deck, paint and more - it's all done! Convenient location to Forsyth and Branson yet tucked away in a small neighborhood. It is very hard to find a single family home that is affordable but here it is - don't wait!

For open house information, contact Shae Duffy PC, Worley and Associates at 417-320-6178

Copyright © 2022 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60207926)

See more property details

