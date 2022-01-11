Check out these homes for sale in Alamo now

(Alamo, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alamo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

193 Weeping Willow Avenue, Alamo, 89001 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks from your front yard. Located on the best street in Alamo, this house sits directly in front of the high school football field. Watch all the games and events from your living room window! Mature grape vines produce the sweetest tasting grapes around. Historic property ready to be brought into the modern world. This two bedroom one bath house is built with adobe bricks, has the original farmhouse sink, and the smooth plaster walls show the quality of craftsmanship from over a 100 years ago. Modern upgrades include plumbing, electrical panel, vinyl windows, and more. The addition to the house is ready to be a one bedroom one bathroom guest wing and will add another 400 square feet of living space. Two stone sheds and basement gives this property plenty of storage for any growing family.

385 Ferris Road, Alamo, 89001 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,030,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful ranch home on 30 acres total. See MLS#'s2198245 and 2198248. This listing plus those lots total $1,265,000. Horse property with pasture, irrigation, high capacity well, an additional 25 acre lot is available. Energy efficient with solar water heated baseboard vents. Custom hickory cabinets, window sills and lite fixtures throughout. Marble walk in shower and vanities in the master bath. Maintenance free exterior siding and metal roof. The stone on the exterior walls is Alamo Breccia, Google that for an interesting story. Views to die for. Sweet water well produces 17 gpm. Irrigated pasture. Access from Hwy 93 or Richardville Road. One of the parcels is 2.81 acres next to a commercial zoned property. Photo #42 shows a yellow border. 11 lots totaling 30 acres+- containing the home, well, irrigated pasture and excellent view lots for $1,265,000. The green border is an off grid parcel of 25 acres+- available for $50,000. All details to be verified by Buyer Agent.

