Single-family homes for sale in Seligman

(SELIGMAN, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Seligman area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Seligman area:

48950 N Anvil Rock Road, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly Completed Off-Grid Cabin/Home in the Mountains of Arizona for Sale. (Cert of Occup due any day now) No HOA and borders State Trust Land to the north. Wonderful location just off of the paved portion of Anvil Rock Road. Two bedrooms plus an office/guest room, two bathrooms, and a 30 x 40 garage/workshop complete this picture. The interior of the home is all new with top of the line quartz countertops, laminate floors, high grade fixtures, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, and plenty of light and views though the multitude of windows in the home. Front deck is 12 ft wide, extends across the entire front of the home and looks directly at the State Trust Land. Back deck extends off the dining/kitchen area for expanded dining and entertaining opportunities

For open house information, contact Pamela Teskey, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

54515 N Sundown Way, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,098 Square Feet | Built in 1976

located on 2 acres with a detached 2 car garage and an additional 1 car garage and 1 carport. multiple out buildings. owners were in mid renovations and unable to complete.

For open house information, contact Gordon B. Sampson, West USA Realty of Prescott at 928-777-8331

33138 W Frontera Road, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 2003

OWNER MAY CARRY! Fabulous panoramic views of the Aubrey Valley and Cliffs from the living area and deck. Tiny home has been started but needs your finishing touches. Perfect for hunters or part-timers wanting to get away from the heat and hustle and bustle of city living.

For open house information, contact Linda Susan Leduc, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

42884 N Purcell Canyon Drive, Seligman, 86337 5 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,215 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning home nestled in the cool pines of Northern Arizona. This home is located abutting state trust land and surrounded by National Forest in close proximity to the home! The floor plan boasts a great room with stunning views to capture the abundance of wildlife and so much more. The home is completely off grid, solar power with backup, diesel heat, and hauled water. Featuring an upgraded kitchen, tiled showers, designer finishes, an oversized garage for toys, and multiple decks capturing the breathtaking Arizona sunsets. The home offers privacy, exquisite finishes, a vast rolling amount of acreage, and so much more! Tour it today and make it your own! Don't miss out on your golden opportunity to make this home yours.

For open house information, contact Trent Montgomery Beaver, Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Bloomtree Realty at 928-443-8800