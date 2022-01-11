ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional while talking about his friendship with Bob Saget: ‘Bob was the sweetest’

Jimmy Kimmel is paying tribute to his good friend Bob Saget.

In an emotional opening monologue on Monday’s episode , the talk show host teared up while honoring Saget, who passed away at 65.

“If you’ve read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was ‘the sweetest,’” Kimmel said.

“Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it’s true. It’s the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest,” Kimmel added.

“I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people,” the Emmy Award-winning talk show host noted.

“He was so funny,” Kimmel continued, as the 54-year-old talked about Saget's roles in “Full House,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and other projects the comedian was in.

“I mean funny for real, like when you walked into a party and you saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you go straight to them and stay for as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone,” he said.

Kimmel then mentioned how he and Saget would e-mail each other that included some “serious” e-mails about “life and the well-being of our children.”

When Kimmel’s son was in the hospital, he mentioned how Saget would check in on his family and ask for updates.

The talk show host ended his tribute by sending his love to Saget’s three daughters: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

On January 9, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of Saget’s death. He was 65.

Reports say the comedian and actor passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Sheriff’s Department and fire department both responded to the hotel around 4 p.m. ET after security found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Office indicated that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

