Coleville-curious? These homes are on the market

 5 days ago

(Coleville, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Coleville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

762 Camp Antelope Road, Coleville, 96107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This beautiful country home sits high above Eastside Lane with magnificent views of the Sweetwater and Eastern Sierra Mountains. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open concept living space. The kitchen features a large island with lots of cabinets. Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Dishwasher are inlcuded. Laundry room is complete with washer and drivery. Master bedroom features a lovely bathroom suite. Family room separates the master from the other 2 bedrooms. Views from everywhere in this great home. Horses and pets will love it here. Lots of peace and quiet will be yours in this prime location. Call agent for more details. More photos will be coming soon. Sellers are packing and moving this week. Will be an easy show! This home is on a permanent foundation and agent will provide a copy of the HCD433A from Mono County with verification of conversion to real property. This is a must see.

186 Shetler Drive, Coleville, 96107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Custom Built Country Home in Walker, Subdivision of Coleville. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home -features an open concept kitchen, dining room and living room area. All applicances are included. Each bedroom has extra large closets and ceiling fans. 2 car attached garage. Large indoor laundry room with closets and shelving is a real plus. 2 car attached garage is so convenient. This home has a fenced dog run and lots of room for garden or horses. Mountain views. Close to town.

