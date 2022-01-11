Check out these Coffee Springs homes on the market

(Coffee Springs, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coffee Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

806 Lee Street #7, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,753 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for a low-maintenance, LARGE and stunning home? Welcome to 806 E Lee Street #7! Newly remodeled, this home features all NEW kitchen appliances, NEW granite countertops, NEW carpet throughout the home, NEW roof, and AC recently serviced. Freshly painted...this spacious home is move-in ready! LARGE walk-in closets in all bedrooms, the downstairs Master bedroom features two closets and a large master bath with garden tub and walk-in shower. Large sitting areas both upstairs and downstairs!

19747 State Rd 52, Kinston, 36453 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,083 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Lots of EXTRAS!! This 3bd/2ba home has separate family room with fireplace. Covered carport off back of home. Home has a detached 2 car garage with separate full kitchen gas stove and refrigerator. Small screened in porch. With a little renovation this could become a great mother-in-law suite. This property has a small pond. Wood barn with 2 bays. Large metal barn with automatic garage door. This is a very spacious home and property, let's not forget about 1 hr from the beach!

103 Rosehill Court, Enterprise, 36330 4 Beds 4 Baths | $373,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,719 Square Feet | Built in 1971

THIS STUNNING ONE OWNER CUSTOM BUILT HOME with over 3700 sq feet is waiting for YOUR FAMILY! GREAT LOCATION & Great Floor plan with special rooms for Everyone to enjoy! Beautiful foyer invites you inside to the Separate Living/Dining room leading to kitchen with butcher block work island, double ovens, window over the sink & lots of cabinetry for dishes and cookware! (Laundry room is right off the kitchen and has built-in ironing board, utility sink and cabinetry) Kitchen has adjoining casual eat-in area that is large enough for a casual sitting area too! Beautiful built-in cabinetry and counters makes entertaining a breeze! The HUGE family room has an enormous brick fireplace with hearth... Perfect for enjoying cozy fires and making great family memories! Both the kitchen area and family room can access the back deck for enjoying the beautiful outdoors with mature trees! There are 4 bedrooms upstairs with 3 bathrooms... one has built-ins and another has a Jack-n-Jill walk-thru bathroom leading to a 3rd bedroom. Tons of storage area is in the hallway~ perfect for Christmas decorations and other items. The Master bedroom has his/hers closets and private bathroom. Spacious Office with built-ins and closets adjoins master bedroom and has separate hall entry as well. Need More Space??? Head downstairs where a Wonderful Bonus Room welcomes all that step in. Perfect place for kid's games, pool tables and/or media room for movies or gaming. Family can enjoy cozy fires here also while having fun:-) Downstairs also has 1/2 bath for convenience along with a workshop too. The 2 car garage is accessible from bonus room. Did I mention that all of this sits on private lot that's over 3/4 of an acre??? The lovely and spacious yard captures your attention the minute you drive up. The driveway enters from the side and offers plenty of parking space! Some other extras are Wood flooring & Pella windows. (Family marble porch piece does not convey) **DON'T WAIT~ Call TODAY!!!

901 Homestead Way, Enterprise, 36330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $343,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This home features a great open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops, pantry, walk in closets, 2 car garage, covered patio, located in Legacy Farms Subdivision just off of Rucker Boulevard. Conveniently located near the Fort Rucker Gate, shopping, schools and restaurants.

