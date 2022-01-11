ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longville, MN

Single-family homes for sale in Longville

Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LONGVILLE, MN) Looking for a house in Longville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Longville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAMkb_0dihHbwl00

3862 Little Boy Road Ne, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 1 Bath | $193,250 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Year-round home on 6.1 Acres, with 422 Ft of frontage, on demand Little Boy Lake.

For open house information, contact Daniel Pflugshaupt, Lakeplace.com- Gallery of Homes at 218-587-4444

Copyright © 2022 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6138040)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qraFN_0dihHbwl00

Tbd State Highway 84 Ne, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,580 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This 2 bedroom 2 bath home includes a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Another wood-burning fireplace is downstairs in the unfinished basement ready to be finished to your liking. Enjoy the private backyard with its own covered deck. Attached to the single-family home is the historic Mule Lake Store. Be your own boss while enjoying up-north living at its best! Mule Lake Store has been a local icon and place of gathering for 68 years. Conveniently located on State Highway 84, customers from surrounding lakes use the Mule Lake store as their "go-to" A newly added covered deck is a great place to enjoy pizza, fresh coffee, ice cream or a soda. The store includes sporting goods, bait and tackle, gasoline, groceries and an ATM.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6093503)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vK8v_0dihHbwl00

4856 State Hwy 84, Longville, 56655

2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,500 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in 1989

In an established 55+ mobile home park, Lot 22 in Townsedge Estates located in downtown Longville just across the road from the city park. This 1989 66’x15’ American mobile home has 2 BR, 2 bath and is almost fully remodeled. New furnace, AC, & water treatment system. New carpet & flooring throughout the home. Full master bath with jacuzzi tub, pocket door between master BR & bath. Closet in master bath that contains shelving & water softener/heater. 3/4 bath with new title shower. Laundry area sits between master BR and guest BR. Rear entryway goes to a small porch across from guest BR door. Open living and kitchen area kitchen has plenty of cupboard space between upper and lower cabinets as well as under island area. Very large entry porch on front corner of house . 6 inch insulated and ducts in every room of the house. All new window coverings throughout the home. Beautiful views of a nice duck pond just out the front bay window!

For open house information, contact Sara Kopca, Moran Realty at 218-363-2240

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6137941)

See more property details

Comments / 0

