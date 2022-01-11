Take a look at these Buxton condominiums on the market now

(BUXTON, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Buxton’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

57444 Nc Highway 12, Hatteras, 27943 2 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Condominium | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in None

Do NOT miss this opportunity to own a luxurious waterfront condo in the upscale Slash Creek Community!! Beautifully decorated and maintained, "Blackbeard's Fortune" will steal your heart. Boasting a colorful and comfortable open living area with custom built in entertainment center, dining area, and kitchen area with breakfast bar; two spacious master suites; and a covered private deck as well as a community pool and boat dock - this unit has a LOT to offer! This property also boast the perfect location close to all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Hatteras has to offer as well as the ferry docks. Come and discover "Blackbeard's Fortune"...visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

58822 Marina Way, Hatteras, 27943 1 Bed 1 Bath | $175,000 | Condominium | 540 Square Feet | Built in None

Sound side living at Villas of Hatteras Landing. Nice view over marsh looking towards Pamlico sound.

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321