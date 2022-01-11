ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

Tillar-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tillar, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tillar will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRT68_0dihHK8W00

204 Madison Avenue, Mcgehee, 71654

2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great Investment property. This brick home awaits your personal touches. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Call me today for your personal tour. *Agent See Remarks*

For open house information, contact Lynda Jaggers, Real Estate Solutions at 870-879-6700

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21040976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCSCU_0dihHK8W00

11 Fairview, Mcgehee, 71654

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with bonus room. The house is located in a nice neighborhood with a large backyard. It includes a good size dining room, and a large den area.  It has lots of storage in both bedrooms, and laundry room.

For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJYJ9_0dihHK8W00

297 Hwy 159, Dumas, 71639

4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

COUNTRY HOME WITH $35000 IN RECENT REPAIRS AND UPGRADES- This 3800 sf home is priced at only $78 dollars a square foot of heated space. That makes the double garage, carport, and pool free! It has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Most of the home has tile flooring but it also has hardwood flooring and new luxury vinyl flooring. It has a large laundry that opens to pool area, a sunroom that can also be used as a game room, an office area, and all large bedrooms with walk in closets. Tillar mail route.

For open house information, contact Sherry Bottoms, Bottoms Farm & Home Realty at 870-628-1399

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030628)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDXoS_0dihHK8W00

315 Highway 159, Tillar, 71670

3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1985

With just a little work, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home could be absolutely BEAUTIFUL! Situated on just under an acre lot, this home features spacious rooms, an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room, a sunroom, and a large master bedroom with a large walk-in double closet! This property will be sold as-is! Don't hesitate, call today and schedule your personal showing!

For open house information, contact Shawna Thaxton, Platinum Star Real Estate at 870-510-3208

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030329)


With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

