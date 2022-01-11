Tillar-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tillar, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tillar will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

204 Madison Avenue, Mcgehee, 71654 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great Investment property. This brick home awaits your personal touches. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Call me today for your personal tour. *Agent See Remarks*

For open house information, contact Lynda Jaggers, Real Estate Solutions at 870-879-6700

11 Fairview, Mcgehee, 71654 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with bonus room. The house is located in a nice neighborhood with a large backyard. It includes a good size dining room, and a large den area. It has lots of storage in both bedrooms, and laundry room.

For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

297 Hwy 159, Dumas, 71639 4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

COUNTRY HOME WITH $35000 IN RECENT REPAIRS AND UPGRADES- This 3800 sf home is priced at only $78 dollars a square foot of heated space. That makes the double garage, carport, and pool free! It has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Most of the home has tile flooring but it also has hardwood flooring and new luxury vinyl flooring. It has a large laundry that opens to pool area, a sunroom that can also be used as a game room, an office area, and all large bedrooms with walk in closets. Tillar mail route.

For open house information, contact Sherry Bottoms, Bottoms Farm & Home Realty at 870-628-1399

315 Highway 159, Tillar, 71670 3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in 1985

With just a little work, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home could be absolutely BEAUTIFUL! Situated on just under an acre lot, this home features spacious rooms, an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room, a sunroom, and a large master bedroom with a large walk-in double closet! This property will be sold as-is! Don't hesitate, call today and schedule your personal showing!

For open house information, contact Shawna Thaxton, Platinum Star Real Estate at 870-510-3208