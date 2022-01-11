On the hunt for a home in Chama? These houses are on the market

(Chama, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chama will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2042 S. Highway 17, Chama, 87520 0 Bed 0 Bath | $925,000 | 900 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful, Well Kept, Northern New Mexico Hotel in Chama. This Live/Work space is located in the Village of Chama and would be a great opportunity for someone looking to run a local business in this rural mountain town. The Hotel has 10 rooms, a large meeting room used for a breakfast area for the guests. Laundry room, two office spaces, as well as a great back porch area for the guests to use during the nice cool mountain evenings. There is a single car garage and a walk in cooler. Just minutes from downtown Chama, the Cumbres Toltec Railroad, shopping and our local restaurants.

2 Pd 1759, Chama, 87520 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,989 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located in the popular Brazos Canyon south and east of Chama, this lovely home has three bedrooms and two full baths. There is a game room, an art studio, and a large detached two car garage. The home features many upgrades including newer vinyl windows and patio doors, custom millwork and newer appliances. There is a large custom made front deck and a spacious side patio featuring spectacular views of the 11,000 plus feet Brazos Cliffs and the Brazos Waterfall. Tall mature trees including Ponderosa Pine, aspen, oak, and fir cover the area including this property's spacious yard. This home is just a short walk to a stocked community pond and also close to the Brazos River for trout fishing. Hike to the base of the waterfalls, ride your ATV or UTV, or just kick back and enjoy nature at its very best. This log sided and brick skirted home enjoys easy year round access from paved State Road 512. This part of north central New Mexico is a recreational paradise with three New Mexico State Parks, several rivers, lakes, and streams, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad and other attractions. Imagine having your own mountain home. Escape the hustle and bustle and heat of the city and come on up to the cool green mountains of northern New Mexico. This is a not to be missed opportunity

1889 Sage Drive, Chama, 87520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,606 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Imagine the possilibities! 138 Acres in Lakes on the Chama. This magical home situated right on the Chama River is ready for you to enjoy the finest of Chama living. This amazing house is 3600 square feet with vaulted ceilings, hard wood floors, ample space for out door living with 4 porches to take advantage of every part of the day. The land borders over 3,000 feet of Chama River and 9 stocked fishing lakes. Adjacent to the famous Cumbres & Toltec steam train and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, take advantage of fine rural living while still being right in the heart of Chama. Your neighbors are few and far between, unless you count the wild turkey, elk and deer. This property is made up of 9 separated deeded lots and offers numerous possibilities! Put a day aside and come see this incredible property for yourself.

