Grand Coulee, WA

Check out these houses for sale in Grand Coulee

Grand Coulee News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRAND COULEE, WA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Grand Coulee area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Grand Coulee-curious, take a look at these listings today:

504 6Th Street, Coulee Dam, 99116

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This centrally located home features 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,008 sq ft, and a retro-style kitchen with a patio door that opens to a trellised deck and back yard. Territorial and mountain views. Quiet and serene, yet just blocks away from schools, grocery stores, the post office, and daycare facilities. Minutes from both Lake Roosevelt and Rufus Woods boat launches! Easy access to Highway and close to all amenities! In-ground sprinkler system, house fully insulated, and new furnace. The carport can be used for single-car parking or outdoor relaxation with covered seating. Extra 12?x16? storage shed.

For open house information, contact Billie Bohannon, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

704 Central, Coulee Dam, 99116

4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This Impeccably kept Mid-century brick rancher offers 3- bedrooms,2 baths and laundry on the main floor, as well as downstairs! Circular driveway, RV parking and 3-car deep garage, invite you to enter this must have home. The beautiful and bright living room offers a cozy custom stone fireplace with propane insert . The perfect master suite features double closets and walk-in shower. Large kitchen boasts new counter tops, instant hot water, D/W, double ovens, and built-in pantry. New vinyl windows and doors throughout, newer roof, private covered patio and beautifully landscaped fenced back yard with sprinkler system are just the start. Downstairs you'll find a sweet mother-n-law set-up or use as the perfect family gathering place with nicely finished full kitchen, family room with wood burning fireplace, W/D, bath and bedroom. Lots of storge and room to grow.

For open house information, contact Randy Laramie, John L Scott, Inc. at 509-455-8600

45920 Geostar, Grand Coulee, 99133

4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Custom home built 2011 overlooking Lake Roosevelt. 2700 S.F. 4BDR. 4BTH, built with high end materials. Home is fully trimmed out in Hemlock wood & all closets are lighted. Great room features a wood burning fireplace, Quadra Fire 700 EPA. Home is built to hurricane standards. All windows are triple pane, industrial grade lights in this home are on remotes, they even put in a commercial hot water heater! The home is equipped with a Reionator Soft Water System, the highest of quality in soft water, not leaving you feeling soapy. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, Electrolux appliances & Montana Red Granite counter tops. Home has a Bib in a Bib insulation, resulting in an average of $60.00 a month for your electric bill. Two custom sliders, primary bedroom has an 8FT slider. Covered patio in back for all your outdoor entertaining & covered patio in front. 1159 S.F Garage fully finished & insulated. One bay is 39 FT. deep, the other 2 bays are 22' deep, 2- 10'x10' doors, by Midland Garage Doors, Fargo, ND.

For open house information, contact Tina Craig, Windermere City Group at 509-323-2323

Grand Coulee News Watch

