De Soto, MO

Homes for sale in De Soto: New listings

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the De Soto area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eqjr_0dihHEqA00

1838 Sunset Ridge (Lot 158 Bw), Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Birchwood Estates, Festus' newest subdivision. We have 178 lots to offer-cul-de-sac lots, walk-out lots & flat lots, some backing to common ground & some backing to woods & trees. Walking distance to Festus Middle School. This is where you can experience country living just minutes to 55, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, parks, churches, & many personalized shops. We offer eight models. Ranch, 1.5 story, 2 story models from 1550 SF to 2712 SF. Two or three car garage models. Atrium floor plans, divided bedroom models, finished basements, custom features galore. We are truly a custom builder. We have two gorgeous display homes for you to tour, open daily, 12-5pm or by appt. We have licensed Real Estate agents on hand to answer your questions, show you lots & make you feel at home. We always have a monthly special to allow buyers to select the option that they desire. Beautiful rolling hills & valleys. We welcome you to stop in for a visit, you will like what you see.

For open house information, contact Frank Ciliberto, Berkshire Hathaway Alliance at 931-370-0

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21061760)

See more property details

1833 Sunset Ridge (Lot 93 Bw), Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Birchwood Estates, Festus' newest subdivision. We have 178 lots to offer-cul-de-sac lots, walk-out lots & flat lots, some backing to common ground & some backing to woods & trees. Walking distance to Festus Middle School. This is where you can experience country living just minutes to 55, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, parks, churches, & many personalized shops. We offer eight models. Ranch, 1.5 story, 2 story models from 1550 SF to 2712 SF. Two or three car garage models. Atrium floor plans, divided bedroom models, finished basements, custom features galore. We are truly a custom builder. We have two gorgeous display homes for you to tour, open daily, 12-5pm or by appt. We have licensed Real Estate agents on hand to answer your questions, show you lots & make you feel at home. We always have a monthly special to allow buyers to select the option that they desire. Beautiful rolling hills & valleys. We welcome you to stop in for a visit, you will like what you see.

For open house information, contact Frank Ciliberto, Berkshire Hathaway Alliance at 931-370-0

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-22001515)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHM7w_0dihHEqA00

516 Holly Drive, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,900 | Single Family Residence | 753 Square Feet | Built in 1946

If you're looking for a great investment property, look no further! YES, there are 3 homes being sold in this transaction and are all on one tax ID. Possible to split the one home from the other two. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 2nd home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath and the 3rd home is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Newer furnace and air conditioner at 516 & 516R Holly. Festus School District. All 3 homes are currently rented with a rental income of $2,100 per month. This is a great income opportunity that you don't want to miss out on! Addresses are 516, 516 R, 518 Holly Dr.

For open house information, contact Susan Wright, Wright Living Real Estate, LLC at 638-222-0

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21061437)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gT287_0dihHEqA00

1137 Austin Dr, Herculaneum, 63028

3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,517 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

TO BE BUILT - 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1.5 story. Many options to choose from. Hurry to choose your lot today. Lots of quality standard features & many options to choose from. Price shown is base price. Photo is similar home & may show optional features.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Overberg, RE/MAX Best Choice at 636-931-7272

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21068489)

See more property details

