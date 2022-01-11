ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Check out these houses for sale in Rhinelander

Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 5 days ago

(RHINELANDER, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Rhinelander area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Rhinelander-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28H8Qi_0dihHC4i00

1661 Pederson St, Monico, 54501

0 Bed 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in None

This classic structure currently is home to a church but would be ideal for a number of applications. The lower level has been recently finished complete with a large gathering room, new kitchen and half bath. The main floor comes complete with beautiful wood pews, large arched glass windows, additional half bath, and hardwood floors. New electrical wiring completed and new roof replaced ~3 years ago. 200 amp service. Use your imagination and turn this into a home or convert it to suit your new business venture. 10149

For open house information, contact BUD PRIDE, CENTURY 21 BURKETT & ASSOC. at 715-479-3090

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193884)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V16Kb_0dihHC4i00

7544 Ashlynn Ct, Rhinelander, 54501

2 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,056 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Take a look at this custom built, beautiful home sitting on 10 acres. The maintenance free home features Anderson Windows, top of the line appliances, Quartz countertops, open concept, hydronic heat throughout with forced air for air conditioning. The attached 2 car garage, has heated floors, sink, and 8 x 24 office. Enjoy the 8' overhangs on both sides of home to sit and watch the wildlife. A covered deck over the walkout with Trex decking and railing. The 50 x 50 heated shop will provide plenty of space to work on those projects or toys. It also has a 20 x 30 living space with kitchen, full bath and laundry for your guests. The home has a Generac Backup generator and shop has a manual back up generator. If that is not enough storage there is a 42' X 45' Pole Building for extra storage that features 2 - 12 x 12 doors to store the big toys. Blacktop driveway to each garage and concrete in-between the shop and home. This is a must see so schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact KEITH HANSE, NORTHWOODS COMMUNITY REALTY, LLC at 715-612-2673

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194507)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTUvt_0dihHC4i00

729 Phillip St W, Rhinelander, 54501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,397 Square Feet | Built in None

With a great location, close to schools, parks and shopping this home has a lot to offer. Well maintained and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry on the main level. The basement has a full bath, office/bedroom (no ingress/egress window) and living space. You will have plenty of room for family and friends!

For open house information, contact MICHELLE PYRCHALLA, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY-RHLDR at 715-369-1223

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193375)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1D42_0dihHC4i00

5255 Dundee Rd, Rhinelander, 54501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cash/Conventional Buyers only. The home is being sold “AS IS” and has some extensive mold in the basement and main floor walls/ceilings. Home sits on a 2.8 acre lot with a 54 x 24 garage with heated workshop, has a point well, needs to be mitigated and updated/remodeled but is situated in a nice subdivision.

For open house information, contact LISA ALSTEEN, REDMAN REALTY GROUP, LLC at 715-358-0450

Copyright © 2022 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-194349)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Rhinelander, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Toys#Windows#Housing List#Wi#Burkett Assoc#Quartz Countertops#Trex#Generac Backup
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander, WI
81
Followers
536
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy