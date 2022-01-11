Check out these houses for sale in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Rhinelander area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1661 Pederson St, Monico, 54501 0 Bed 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in None

This classic structure currently is home to a church but would be ideal for a number of applications. The lower level has been recently finished complete with a large gathering room, new kitchen and half bath. The main floor comes complete with beautiful wood pews, large arched glass windows, additional half bath, and hardwood floors. New electrical wiring completed and new roof replaced ~3 years ago. 200 amp service. Use your imagination and turn this into a home or convert it to suit your new business venture. 10149

7544 Ashlynn Ct, Rhinelander, 54501 2 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,056 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Take a look at this custom built, beautiful home sitting on 10 acres. The maintenance free home features Anderson Windows, top of the line appliances, Quartz countertops, open concept, hydronic heat throughout with forced air for air conditioning. The attached 2 car garage, has heated floors, sink, and 8 x 24 office. Enjoy the 8' overhangs on both sides of home to sit and watch the wildlife. A covered deck over the walkout with Trex decking and railing. The 50 x 50 heated shop will provide plenty of space to work on those projects or toys. It also has a 20 x 30 living space with kitchen, full bath and laundry for your guests. The home has a Generac Backup generator and shop has a manual back up generator. If that is not enough storage there is a 42' X 45' Pole Building for extra storage that features 2 - 12 x 12 doors to store the big toys. Blacktop driveway to each garage and concrete in-between the shop and home. This is a must see so schedule a showing today.

729 Phillip St W, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,397 Square Feet | Built in None

With a great location, close to schools, parks and shopping this home has a lot to offer. Well maintained and features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry on the main level. The basement has a full bath, office/bedroom (no ingress/egress window) and living space. You will have plenty of room for family and friends!

5255 Dundee Rd, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cash/Conventional Buyers only. The home is being sold “AS IS” and has some extensive mold in the basement and main floor walls/ceilings. Home sits on a 2.8 acre lot with a 54 x 24 garage with heated workshop, has a point well, needs to be mitigated and updated/remodeled but is situated in a nice subdivision.

