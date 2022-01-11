House-hunt Las Vegas: What’s on the market

(LAS VEGAS, NM) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Las Vegas area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Las Vegas area:

62 La Manga Trail, Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Country house perched up on a hill to enjoy the expansive greenery. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a largefront porch to enjoy your surroundings

For open house information, contact Team Elite, Logic Real Estate at 505-820-7000

241 Cr A-20, Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Hear the breeze blowing through the Ponderosa while watching pastures, dotted with wildflowers, dance in waves like a sea. This is the place where solitude and convenience meet. This is the place where history and modernity collide. Red Cloud Ranch boasts 303 acres of preserved seclusion bordered by 10,000 acres of protected land and only 5 minutes to I-25. Convenient to both Las Vegas and Santa Fe, discover the history of the Old Santa Fe Trail, Pecos National Historic Park, and the Victorian age Las Vegas once home to Roosevelt’s Rough Riders. Take in the magical views of Tecolote Mesa, Hermit's Peak and the surrounding mountains while relaxing in the heated pool. Wildlife is abundant and there are currently 5 landowner elk tags for the property. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with Saltillo tiled floors, radiant heat, front and back portals, a 2 car garage, kiva fireplaces, and tall ceilings. The master wing is unique and private with antique wood doors, 2 office/hobby rooms, spacious bath with soaking tub, large shower and walk-in closet. The kitchen is adorned with enchanting tiles, granite topped island, gas stove, ample pantry and storage space. This ranch comes with a 7,000 ft² metal workshop building with half bath, 6” concrete slab with drain, plumbed for compressed air and radiant tubing throughout, ample lighting, 120/240 V power, and alarm. Come see how Red Cloud Ranch provides true luxury with amenities, solitude and convenience.

For open house information, contact Corey Kirkpatrick, Santa Fe Properties at 505-982-4466

23 Cherokee, Tecolotito, 87701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in None

A great opportunity! Equipped with everything needed to establish a family home/farm/ranch in Tecolotito, New Mexico. Easy access to Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Santa Rosa or Albuquerque. Bring your vision. This 3.76 acre farm land parcel includes a 4 bedroom Adobe home with an additional location to build a home or bring in a mobile home having all utilities, sewage and water on site. Barn, shed and chicken coop on property also. There are 2.5 ac ft of water/ditch rights that go with the land. The ditch runs at the top of the 2.5 acres with the Pecos River running at the end of the property. Property features yellow granny apple trees, black cherries, pink roses, cats claw trees, garlic and asparagus that all grow naturally. The 2.5 acre farm land parcel has been used as a grass farm and grazing

For open house information, contact Michael Naranjo, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

3227 Frontage Road 2116, Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in None

Country living in this beautiful two story ranch style home on 11 acres located just 5 miles from town! The main level of the home features the living room with wood stove, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and office. Second level opens to the great room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter top, pantry, master bedroom, bath, and laundry room. Outside is a wrap-around open deck offering spectacular views, back patio, 2 bay garage and spacious workshop. The terrain begins at a meadow area with a gentle slope to the home built at the side of the adventurous mountain terrain. There are 2 wells on this property, new septic system, and many additional amenities. The property is easily access from the frontage road in the area known as La Manga. Come take a look.

For open house information, contact Bernadette Almanzar, Pueblo del Sol Real Estate at 505-425-6310