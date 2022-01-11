House-hunt Geneva: What’s on the market

(GENEVA, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Geneva area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

357 Skuse Road, Geneva, 14456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Ranch home on 1.2 acres in need of some TLC. Home is an estate and is being sold as-is. Great bones and wonderful layout in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Hardwoods throughout most of this home. Wonderful wood burning fireplace to cozy up to in the Family Room for those cold winder nights. It would take very little work to make this a wonderful home. Delayed Negotiations until October 4th at 5:00 Please allow 24 hour response time.

20 Northview Drive, Penn Yan, 14527 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1987

The perfect family home set on a beautiful piece of property, this 4-bedroom raised ranch has an open floor plan for lots of space, a large kitchen and fully finished basement for even more room. Lovely landscaping and a private backyard within walking distance to the school make this a great property inside and out. Also includes village utilities, open rear porch, outdoor shed and garden. Don't miss your opportunity of owning this fabulous, move-in ready home today!

56 Church Street, Waterloo, 13165 4 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Delightful 4 bedroom colonial in the Village of Waterloo! Includes a three season sun room, eat in kitchen and 2 car garage. Close to Schools, churches and shopping. Maintenance free Trex decking on front porch.

2157 State Route 89, Seneca Falls, 13148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Enjoy year-round lake life living in this nicely updated & well-kept 1950’s 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch, nestled in the heart of the finger lakes, beautiful Seneca falls, along the shores of Cayuga lake. 24’ shared deeded lake rights, with potential for dock! This home features a clean & freshly updated kitchen w/ new paint, backsplash, resurfaced countertops, stainless-steel appliances, large pantry & separate dining area. New carpets & fresh paint throughout the entire home, inside & out. Beautiful views from your 3-season enclosed porch that overlook the sprawling lawn (plenty of space for a pool) and views of Cayuga lake located across the street. Enjoy your walkout, partially finished basement, freshly painted, with a brand-new washer and dryer. The full walkout basement has a large workshop and another full bathroom. Newer roof, furnace, A/C, and hot water heater. Minutes away from the Seneca Falls where "A Wonderful Life" was filmed and is celebrated every year, the Cayuga Wine Trail, Women’s Rights National Historic Park, the Cayuga Lake State Park, and much more.

