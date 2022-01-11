Homes for sale in Big Rapids: New listings

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

8150 Carriage Lane, Canadian Lakes, 49346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Highly sought after ranch in the heart of Canadian Lakes with private frontage on the Little Muskegon River via a private wooded path. This well maintained home features main floor living and a split bedroom plan. The kitchen features an island and a breakfast nook. The basement is partially finished and also has a hobby or workshop area. Outside you will find a lush lawn and sprinkler system. The backyard overlooks a wooded setting with a deck perfect for summer barbeques. This home is just blocks away from the beach and boat docking. Ownership in Canadian Lakes now includes free golf at two of our three golf courses, both indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center and the tubing hill. Call today for your private showing!

16953 Mckinley Road, Big Rapids, 49307 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to country living at its finest! Enjoy the homes inviting front porch with gorgeous views and private backyard. This remodeled home offers a farmhouse feel throughout. In the kitchen You will love the farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops and wooden planked cathedral ceiling in the living room. This home offers 4 bedrooms on the main level with a full bath. Kitchen and dining area off the front entry way and a large living room with sliders to the back deck. Kitchen also includes slate appliances for easy cleaning, wainscoting backsplash and pantry area. Breezeway connects the garage to the home for a great mudroom area. Finished basement with family room, game room, full bath and laundry area. Enjoy the backyard with your chicken coop and gardening area. Added perk is this home is connected to natural gas and has high speed internet. This home won't last long so schedule your showing before it's too late.

813 Rose Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307 4 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Duplex located on north side of city limits near fairgrounds. Excellent rental history and great cash flow. Nice private back yard and extra bonus is the small storage unit in back

9103 Walnut Grove, Canadian Lakes, 49346 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Don't miss this charming ranch home in the high demand Royal South subdivision of Canadian Lakes. This home is within walking distance to Lake Laura beach, Fitness center, Indoor pool and the clubhouse. This home features two different master bed/bath suites. It also has fireplaces in both the family and living room. This home shows A+ and has been priced to sell-- A few of the upgraded features this home offers are New roof in 2016, granite counter tops in kitchen, knotty pine ceilings and update main bathroom. Enjoy your evenings watching the wildlife from the front or rear decks. There is a basement area access from outside the home for bonus storage space. Call today for your showing!

