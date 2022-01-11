ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Homes for sale in Big Rapids: New listings

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 5 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Big Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmTJQ_0dihGkZP00

8150 Carriage Lane, Canadian Lakes, 49346

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Highly sought after ranch in the heart of Canadian Lakes with private frontage on the Little Muskegon River via a private wooded path. This well maintained home features main floor living and a split bedroom plan. The kitchen features an island and a breakfast nook. The basement is partially finished and also has a hobby or workshop area. Outside you will find a lush lawn and sprinkler system. The backyard overlooks a wooded setting with a deck perfect for summer barbeques. This home is just blocks away from the beach and boat docking. Ownership in Canadian Lakes now includes free golf at two of our three golf courses, both indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center and the tubing hill. Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Chuck Ames, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2022 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21111853)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4at5pS_0dihGkZP00

16953 Mckinley Road, Big Rapids, 49307

4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to country living at its finest! Enjoy the homes inviting front porch with gorgeous views and private backyard. This remodeled home offers a farmhouse feel throughout. In the kitchen You will love the farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops and wooden planked cathedral ceiling in the living room. This home offers 4 bedrooms on the main level with a full bath. Kitchen and dining area off the front entry way and a large living room with sliders to the back deck. Kitchen also includes slate appliances for easy cleaning, wainscoting backsplash and pantry area. Breezeway connects the garage to the home for a great mudroom area. Finished basement with family room, game room, full bath and laundry area. Enjoy the backyard with your chicken coop and gardening area. Added perk is this home is connected to natural gas and has high speed internet. This home won't last long so schedule your showing before it's too late.

For open house information, contact Kenneth E Murillo, 616 Realty LLC at 616-272-3707

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-22000463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z83Ei_0dihGkZP00

813 Rose Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307

4 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Duplex located on north side of city limits near fairgrounds. Excellent rental history and great cash flow. Nice private back yard and extra bonus is the small storage unit in back

For open house information, contact Richard Adgate, Eagle Realty at 989-427-5609

Copyright © 2022 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21103780)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc6fr_0dihGkZP00

9103 Walnut Grove, Canadian Lakes, 49346

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Don't miss this charming ranch home in the high demand Royal South subdivision of Canadian Lakes. This home is within walking distance to Lake Laura beach, Fitness center, Indoor pool and the clubhouse. This home features two different master bed/bath suites. It also has fireplaces in both the family and living room. This home shows A+ and has been priced to sell-- A few of the upgraded features this home offers are New roof in 2016, granite counter tops in kitchen, knotty pine ceilings and update main bathroom. Enjoy your evenings watching the wildlife from the front or rear decks. There is a basement area access from outside the home for bonus storage space. Call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Chuck Ames, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2022 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-22000759)

See more property details

