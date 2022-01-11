Take a look at these homes for sale in Ionia

(Ionia, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ionia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

917 S Bridge Street, Belding, 48809 4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A HOME WITH POTENTIAL. Come take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offering loads of space to stretch out in! Home includes a large front living room with oak floors that extend into the large formal dining room and main floor office or bedroom, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, 3 bedrooms upstairs that includes a spacious master with shared access to the full bathroom and an additional room off the kitchen that could be used as a sunroom or workshop! Outside you will find a spacious fenced backyard with a deck. This home holds SO much potential! Come take a look for yourself today!

524 King Street, Ionia, 48846 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled, move-in ready home for under $175K! New furnace & AC, water heater, windows, drywall, paint, plumbing, electrical, gutters, kitchen, flooring, & 1/2 bath! All while retaining the classic charm & warmth with original solid wood doors & trim. Storage bonus - cedar closets in two bedrooms and an extra-large storage room upstairs. Relax on the three-season front porch with windows on all sides or enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck & bonfires in the firepitin the huge back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor

176 Greenfield Drive, Ionia, 48846 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,994 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to 176 Greenfield Dr, this home offers 4 bed, 1.5 baths, eat in kitchen, lower level family rooms with walkout, 2 car garage, fenced yard. The has had some updates, but is in need of some TLC. This home is under Guardianship and subject to court approval. property being sold ''as is''.

404 Rich Street, Ionia, 48846 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2,000+ sq ft, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with brand new kitchen and appliances. Beautiful front foyer and staircase. Original hardwood throughout. Wide open large dining room and Living Room/Great Room with wood fireplace. All good sized bedrooms and upper rear bonus room/office with second staircase access to kitchen. There is a 3rd story that could easily be finished for additional living space. Home is mechanically sound. Brand new Roof Fall 2021. City utilities, natural gas, and high speed internet at you fingertips. Desirable Ionia neighborhood close to schools and parks. Fast Possession. Hurry to show!

