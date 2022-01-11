ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ionia

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 5 days ago

(Ionia, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ionia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEN9P_0dihGinx00

917 S Bridge Street, Belding, 48809

4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A HOME WITH POTENTIAL. Come take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offering loads of space to stretch out in! Home includes a large front living room with oak floors that extend into the large formal dining room and main floor office or bedroom, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, 3 bedrooms upstairs that includes a spacious master with shared access to the full bathroom and an additional room off the kitchen that could be used as a sunroom or workshop! Outside you will find a spacious fenced backyard with a deck. This home holds SO much potential! Come take a look for yourself today!

For open house information, contact Kevin M Yoder, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21110950)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zquzV_0dihGinx00

524 King Street, Ionia, 48846

3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled, move-in ready home for under $175K! New furnace & AC, water heater, windows, drywall, paint, plumbing, electrical, gutters, kitchen, flooring, & 1/2 bath! All while retaining the classic charm & warmth with original solid wood doors & trim. Storage bonus - cedar closets in two bedrooms and an extra-large storage room upstairs. Relax on the three-season front porch with windows on all sides or enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck & bonfires in the firepitin the huge back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor

For open house information, contact Brian E Lorenz, RE/MAX of Grand Rapids (Wyomg) at 616-261-3100

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21112331)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yVLL_0dihGinx00

176 Greenfield Drive, Ionia, 48846

4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,994 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to 176 Greenfield Dr, this home offers 4 bed, 1.5 baths, eat in kitchen, lower level family rooms with walkout, 2 car garage, fenced yard. The has had some updates, but is in need of some TLC. This home is under Guardianship and subject to court approval. property being sold ''as is''.

For open house information, contact Christina Kay Tamburino, Keller Williams Realty Lansing-East at 517-853-1200

Copyright © 2022 Greater Lansing Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMI-260562)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1TJN_0dihGinx00

404 Rich Street, Ionia, 48846

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2,000+ sq ft, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with brand new kitchen and appliances. Beautiful front foyer and staircase. Original hardwood throughout. Wide open large dining room and Living Room/Great Room with wood fireplace. All good sized bedrooms and upper rear bonus room/office with second staircase access to kitchen. There is a 3rd story that could easily be finished for additional living space. Home is mechanically sound. Brand new Roof Fall 2021. City utilities, natural gas, and high speed internet at you fingertips. Desirable Ionia neighborhood close to schools and parks. Fast Possession. Hurry to show!

For open house information, contact Darin K Elliott, Greenridge Realty (Ionia) at 616-527-3720

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21115755)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ionia, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Bath Township, MI
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Storage Room#Water Heater#Housing List#Exp Realty Llc#Realtor For#Wyomg#Tlc#Guardianship
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
80
Followers
535
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy