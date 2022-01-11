Check out these houses for sale in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Looking for a house in Mountain Home? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Mountain Home area:

1040 N 15Th East, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Updates throughout! 4 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, 2.5 baths and a formal dining room that could be a den or office. New roof & exterior paint 2020. Complete new interior paint, new appliances and new furnace and a/c. Big back yard with lots of potential. You can cozy up to the fireplace just in time for winter.

For open house information, contact Andrea Schrader, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

11 Sw Moonlight Court, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 3 Baths | $589,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home to be built. The Umatilla has elegant kitchen including lots of cabinets, center island, quartz counter tops, single bowl stainless sink, stainless appliances and large walk in pantry. Design finishes include: vaulted ceilings in common areas, Shaker style cabinetry and flat texture. Master suite has lots of windows, dual vanities, soaker tub and shower. Easy access to I-84, outdoor recreation, Boise and Mountain Home AFB. Irrigated from well. Plenty of room for mother in law quarters, shop or barn. Other floor plans available. 1.05 acre home site with room for all your needs. 9 month build time.

For open house information, contact Dawn Guinard, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

0 Hamilton Rd, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home to be built to your specs on 1.47 acre lot with 16x46 RV bay! Pricing includes of craftsman trim, laminate throughout living, dining, & kitchen, gas fireplace and covered patio. Kitchen has granite breakfast bar, full tile backsplash, island, stainless appliances, pantry, & painted white cabinetry. Master bed has tile shower, soaker tub, & private toilet. Minutes to I-84 and 40 minutes to downtown Boise.

For open house information, contact Dawn Guinard, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

1790 N 6Th E, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fantastic family home in a great neighborhood! This home is very spacious and would be a great place to raise your family. Home has been given a fresh coat of paint on the outside and has been well maintained. The home could use some updating, but is move-in ready. Backyard has privacy with a covered patio and gazebo with a large hot tub. Hot tub needs minimal repair. Automatic sprinklers need work. Flooring/appliance allowance negotiable.

For open house information, contact Taresa Holtgrewe, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422