Check out these Mt Sterling homes on the market

Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 5 days ago

(Mt Sterling, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mt Sterling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1740 Osborne Road, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 2 Baths | $314,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Don't miss this one!! Three bedroom, two full bath brick on just over a 1/2 acre lot. This gorgeous home is located in the desirable, The Highlands sub-division, just minutes from I-64. Home offers lots of room for entertaining, large family room, dining room as well as a breakfast area. Master bedroom has a gas log fireplace for cozy winter nights. Two car garage with epoxy flooring. Double driveway and lots of other extras. Make your appointment to view this beauty today.

For open house information, contact Robyn Bradley, Woods Realty Group at 859-644-5077

2549 West Tunnel Hill Road, Owingsville, 40360

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Peaceful and serene is what you'll find here! With over 1456 sqft, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home is situated on a 1 acre lot and is surrounded by farm land. Also includes a detached 2 car garage. Would make a great investment property to add to your portfolio.

For open house information, contact Kristi Donaldson, RE/MAX Creative, Winchester at 859-422-2000

502 North Maple Street, Winchester, 40391

2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 885 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Very nice one-level home just north of town! Large rooms throughout the home with separate utility room. Fresh paint inside & out, brand new carpeting in the bedrooms and new laminate throughout the remainder of the home. All kitchen appliances convey. This home features a metal roof, a large yard and a nicely-sized storage building (350 sq ft) that could be converted to a garage. Excellent location for access to schools, shopping and restaurants. Only 3 minutes from the I-64 ramp, 2 minutes to historic downtown Winchester, 5 minutes to the Winchester Bypass (Walmart, Kroger's, Walgreen's, Lowe's, etc.) and approximately 20 minutes to Lexington/Hamburg. Call today to see this charming home!

For open house information, contact James Woodrum, RE/MAX Creative, Winchester at 859-422-2000

200 Dubuy Drive, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This two story proposed build in Colby Ridge has a lot to offer. First floor primary bedroom, two car garage, covered patio, and deck, spacious floor plan with open concept kitchen and lots of living space. Make this your home today.

For open house information, contact McKay Moore, LRC Lexington's Real Estate Co at 859-255-6706

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling, KY
