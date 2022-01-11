Homes for sale in Ville Platte: New listings

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Looking for a house in Ville Platte? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Ville Platte listings:

2918 Tiger Lane, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location, This wonderful home is located in Vidrine Area. The home is well maintained and had major remodels in the past. (3bed/3bath) This home has a finished accessories unit with open floor plan that can be converted to your needs. Large Master Bedroom with His and Her Master Bath, Also this home includes a study and a office. Please schedule your tour today.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

1701 W Lincoln Road, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 3 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice, three bed, three bath, brick on slab house ready for its new owner to add their personal touches and call it home.

