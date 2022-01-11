ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Homes for sale in Ville Platte: New listings

Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 5 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Looking for a house in Ville Platte? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Ville Platte listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUJHa_0dihGWA700

2918 Tiger Lane, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Location, This wonderful home is located in Vidrine Area. The home is well maintained and had major remodels in the past. (3bed/3bath) This home has a finished accessories unit with open floor plan that can be converted to your needs. Large Master Bedroom with His and Her Master Bath, Also this home includes a study and a office. Please schedule your tour today.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

Copyright © 2022 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21008257)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1ypM_0dihGWA700

1701 W Lincoln Road, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 3 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice, three bed, three bath, brick on slab house ready for its new owner to add their personal touches and call it home.

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

Copyright © 2022 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21006611)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Ville Platte, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Great Location
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
236
Followers
435
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy