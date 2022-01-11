ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

These houses are for sale in Pampa

 5 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pampa area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Pampa listings:

1120 Garland St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Centrally located in Pampa. Frame 1940's home. Many possibilites - Sold ''AS-IS''. Large lot.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4432)

1104 Cinderella St., Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great starter home! or investment property with extra rooms. Could be 2-living areas or 4th bedroom. Being sold ''AS-IS''. Many possiblities.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4433)

7921 Tumbleweed, Lefors, 79054

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Country living is awaiting you. Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1.75. bathroom home, with new flooring in the living room/ dinning room. Huge utility room, large kitchen, decent sized bedrooms, completed with a big shop, two storage buildings, an extra grain silo for storage and a new horse lean to. This property sits on just under 4 acres, fenced horse lot, wooden square arena, with tons of room left to grow. This little piece of Texas wont last long. Call today for your private tour!

For open house information, contact Hailey Callaway, Mesquite Homes at 806-395-0406

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6931)

1812 N Banks St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 961 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this cozy cutie. Move-in ready. Three bedrooms, one bath, central heat and air. Tile floors, brick exterior.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2022 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12885)

