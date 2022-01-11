Take a look at these homes for sale in Sunnyside

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Sunnyside, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sunnyside. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5kpn_0dihGRkU00

1405 Saaz Ln, Sunnyside, 98944

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,852 Square Feet | Built in 2019

MLS#258545 Welcome to 1405 Saaz Lane! Tucked into a desirable, recently built neighborhood in Sunnyside, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is better than new! Walk in to a vaulted entry way, to your right is 2 of the three bedrooms and your own laundry room. Splitting the two bedrooms is a spacious full bathroom. Continuing down the hall you’ll be greeted by an immersive great room concept with a large dining room, versatile kitchen, and living room that has space for the whole family! The kitchen features custom cabinetry, a raised bar and a pantry. Walk out of the sliding door between the kitchen and living room, to a beautiful, fully fenced and finished back yard. The backyard features a pergola, large shed, and a natural gas stub ready for endless BBQ’s! Back inside to the master bedroom that includes two large windows and two privacy windows that make for great natural light. The master bath is well laid out, featuring a dual vanity, jetted tub, enclosed toilet, and a large walk-in closet! 9 foot ceilings throughout! Home is a late 2019 build! Call your favorite realtor for a showing today! /Rouzi Khoyi/Cell: 509-412-2128/Distinctive Properties/Trish Rudolph/CELL: 509-528-5175

For open house information, contact Rouzi Khoyi, Distinctive Properties at 509-783-1431

Copyright © 2022 PACMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PACMLSWA-258545)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFA1l_0dihGRkU00

325 W Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside, 98944

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Looking for a great starter home or rental property? This may be the property for you!! very functional floor plan with a spacious living room, galley kitchen, exit out to the garage off the kitchen. Bedrooms and bath are at the back of the home past the living room. Home features 3 bedrooms w/1 bath. 964 Sqft. w/ Attached 1 car garage. Separate oversized shop or garage at the back of the property. Home is well maintained, newer roof. Call today for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Candy Lea Stump, Keller Williams Yakima Valley at 509-966-1020

Copyright © 2022 Yakima Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YARWA-21-3236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFziU_0dihGRkU00

713 Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, 98944

5 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home on the hill offers breathtaking views, a large deck overlooking a swath of the city and a grassy yard with plenty room for children to play. This 2-story home is packed with potential, featuring skylights, 2 main-floor bedrooms and 3 upstairs bedrooms. There's off-street parking behind the house. Sold as is. Call or text listing agent before showing.

For open house information, contact Philip Ferolito, Keller Williams Yakima Valley at 509-966-1020

Copyright © 2022 Yakima Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YARWA-21-2547)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20h1kP_0dihGRkU00

417 Island View Sw, Mattawa, 99349

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Build instant equity with some TLC on this fixer in beautiful sunny Desert Aire with peekaboo views of the Columbia River. Home features 3 bedroom, office/den, 2 bathrooms. Newer heat pump, metal roof, garage & carport! Enjoy all the amenities of Desert Aire including 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, park, pool, & boat launch!

For open house information, contact Kendahl Sipes, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11776768)

See more property details

Comments / 0

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

