Yazoo City, MS

Top homes for sale in Yazoo City

Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 5 days ago

(Yazoo City, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yazoo City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLibj_0dihG6Xi00

1830 Woodlawn Avenue, Yazoo City, 39194

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,427 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Acreage in town! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the City limits and convenient to all there is to offer. This home features and open floor plan with a den, separate dining area and kitchen that are the heart of the home. It is a split plan with the Primary Bedroom and Bathroom being on one side and the secondary bedroom and bathroom on the other side. The home has no carpet and has been maintained by the current owner. The setting is peaceful and private. Come take a look with your Realtor today before it is too late!

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H73CB_0dihG6Xi00

1538 Swayze Street Street, Yazoo City, 39194

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,685 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/30/21

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xr57A_0dihG6Xi00

17 Northpoint Ct Court, Yazoo City, 39194

2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,838 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 11/30/21

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1275T5_0dihG6Xi00

321 Starlite Dr. Drive, Yazoo City, 39194

3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome to this inviting 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Enchanted Hills. Starlite Drive is a secluded street overlooking the hills. This home has been freshly painted and is ready for a new owner! The lower lever could be used as an additional bedroom or additional living space. Don't wait, this one won't last long!

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

