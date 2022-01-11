House-hunt Belle Glade: What’s on the market

(BELLE GLADE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Belle Glade area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Belle Glade area:

1709 Nw Avenue G, Belle Glade, 33430 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great opportunity to rebuild your dream home. close to Lake Okeechobe, Spacious yard.

For open house information, contact Stephenie Bradley, Push Forward Realty at 954-978-3288

3127 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee, 33476 5 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1979

ONE PARCEL - TWO SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!BACK HOUSE is a 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home built in 1979 with over 4404 sq ft. Home needs lots of TLC but has great potential with a grand entrance and beautiful stairway leading upstairs. Tennis court and fenced yard. FRONT HOUSE is currently a 4 bedroom 1 bath with a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in back of house. Can easily be converted to 4 bed 2 bath with family room and den. Just divided by double doors. Both Homes sit on 2 acres of land and totals over 6566 sq ft total. One Parcel. Front house is move in ready.

For open house information, contact Tamara K Mosley, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444

1568 E Main Street, Pahokee, 33476 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a touch of sophistication.Beautiful high end marble flooring through out the main living areas. Open and spacious living -dining combination, and an office-den which can possibly be converted to a third bedroom with a full bathroom.Large backyard partially fenced and ample parking in the front.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth C Strehse, Casteland Real Estate Corp at 561-992-9739