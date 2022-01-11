On the hunt for a home in Altus? These houses are on the market

(Altus, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Altus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

20907 E County Road 1576 Road, Altus, 73521 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Home on 6.97 acres near Altus. Brick home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and open floor plan. The Living Room features a vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Living Room opens to the large dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a built in electric stove and oven, new dishwasher, refrigerator, nice pantry and lots of cabinets. The dining room has a beautiful bay window with a nice view. The Master Bedroom is extremely large and has double doors leading to the back patio. The attached bathroom has a large whirlpool bathtub, separate shower, 2 separate vanity areas and 2 walk-in closets. The covered back patio is very large and has a wonderful view! Attached 2 car garage has an automatic garage door lift. CH&A

1812 White Tail Cir, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Situated On A Corner Lot, Located In Hunters Pointe. It Features A Large, Spacious Living Room With Gas Fireplace & 4 Large Windows That Allow For Great Natural Lighting. The Kitchen Is Sizeable With Quartz Countertops & Breakfast Bar Area. The Master Suite 0ffers Plenty Of Space With Bathroom Featuring Double Sink Vanity, Jetted Tub, & Walk-In Shower. The Remaining 3 Bedrooms Are Of Nice Size With Second Bathroom Also Featuring Double Sinks & A Tub-Shower Combo. This Home Has Plenty Of Storage Space & A 3 Car Garage With Storm Shelter. Is Located Less Than 5 Minutes From AAFB And Has So Much To Offer!

1828 White Tail Circle, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful 2,509 SQ FT brick 4 bedroom with additional office space (could easily be made into a five bedroom) 2 full bath 2 car garage, concrete curbing, professionally landscaped home located in desirable neighborhood north of Tamarack. Large lot in cul de sac with wood privacy fence & storage shed with extra wide patio for summer entertaining. Peach & apple trees in backyard along with garden space. Open living and kitchen area, gas fireplace, window blinds, bar stools, sprinkler system, microwave /venthood, dishwasher, electric oven/range, refrigerator, ceiling fans, much more. Jetted tub in main bath, double vanities along with his & her closets. Built in 2008 and near AAFB.

2813 Learly Lane, Altus, 73521 5 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,773 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful large 5 bed, 3 bath, or could be 4 bed 3 bath with 2 living areas & formal dining room. Various ceiling heights thru out. Kitchen has lots of cabinets with black appliances including a gas free standing range, dishwasher & microwave/vent hood. Wood laminate flooring in the entry way, kitchen & kitchen nook. Family room has built-ins & brick fireplace. Large wood deck across back of house with access from French doors in the formal living, family room & master bedroom. Master bath has whirlpool tub, tile shower. Water lines replaced 2020.

