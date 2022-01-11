ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, AZ

Take a look at these homes for sale in Payson

Payson Post
Payson Post
 5 days ago

(Payson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Payson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9ZJI_0dihFqaK00

211 W Corral Drive, Payson, 85541

4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath home! When you drive up you see beautiful trees that shade the front yard with an extra long driveway. Garage is tucked behind the home. The home has a nice size front and back yard to enjoy the beautiful weather here in Payson. The kitchen has plenty of space for entertaining or a large family. The living room Has gorgeous wood beams and tongue and groove ceilings and walls. Don't miss out on this great home!

For open house information, contact Audrey Hogue, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6310349)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MewwO_0dihFqaK00

8178 W Dukes Road, Payson, 85541

2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Manufactured Home | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1996

No HOA!!! Manufactured Home with Affidavit of Affixture. Beautifully kept and updated 2 BD 1 BA home with detached garage on over 1/3 of an acre. Fully fenced property. Relax on your front porch in the cool mountain air. Have your animals and toys with plenty of space for all. Completely furnished including shed/workshop with plenty of tools and a riding lawn mower!

For open house information, contact Saundra McVeigh, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6338823)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dplOU_0dihFqaK00

604 E Amarillo Circle, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Located in a quiet Cul-de-sac this beautiful site built 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home offers a wonderful living room with a wood burning fireplace to cozy up to on chilly evenings. The living room flows into the dining area which is perfect for family and guests to gather. In the eat-in kitchen there is ample counter space and cabinets. Plus, you can also enjoy your meals while looking out of the bay window onto the treed backyard. From the kitchen, step outside onto your covered porch that is screened in then go down a few stairs into your large fenced in backyard where you can have a wonderful garden, fruit trees, additional seating area, fire pit, etc. The home also has a large 2 car attached garage which would accommodate workbench. This community has site-built homes CLICK ''MORE''

For open house information, contact Maureen Buchanan, Realty Executives Arizona Territory - Payson at 520-877-4940

Copyright © 2022 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-239020)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437q7F_0dihFqaK00

479 N Pyle Ranch Road, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Mobile Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2009

3 bed 2 bath in Ellison Creeks Estates. 1-acre level lot, 360 degree views of Rim and the tall pines of Tonto National Forest. Camping allowed. A short drive to fishing at the Rim lakes. Great wildlife viewing; elk, deer and turkey, and many trails available. Furniture included!

For open house information, contact Laura Hauptman, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6323946)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Business
Payson, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Housing List#Bd#Realty One Group
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
151
Followers
575
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy