On the hunt for a home in Uvalde? These houses are on the market

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

708 Wimberly St, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Location, Location!! This home features 3 bedrooms, two baths, living room with fireplace, and a family room/den (could be converted into 4th bedroom). Large kitchen with breakfast bar and very LARGE utility room with built-in shelves. New roof, Refreshing new paint, beautiful tile flooring. The home is situated on a large lot with some privacy fencing and just updated roof over porch. Priced to Sell!!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Fulton, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

538 Bp Lane Cr 400, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $505,000 | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on over 10 acres of land! Split floorplan with Master bedroom ensuite and large walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are very large with plenty of storage. Hard Tile throughout. New metal shingle hurricane shake pro roof installed in 2020. Hail Resistant and rated for winds up to 140 mph. 29 Mission solar panels installed in 2017 that will reduce those costly utility bills! Adorable unfinished wood cabin would make a great nightly rental or additional space for guests. Sprinkler system installed for yard and plenty of room for 4h animals or a garden! A rare find!, Master Bedroom: [17.05 x 17.03], Siding: [Stone], Features: Curb/Gutter, Guest House, Patio, Security System, Sprinkler System

For open house information, contact Starr Matthews, Keller Williams Starr Realty at 830-261-1970

301 S Leon Klink St, Camp Wood, 78833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2011

3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON A TREE SCATTERED FENCED CORNER LOT. THE HOME HAS A COVERED FRONT AND BACK PORCH PLUS STORAGE BUILDING WITH CAR PORT(OR WORK AREA). ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY WITH THE HOME.

For open house information, contact Eddie Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165