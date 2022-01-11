ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

On the hunt for a home in Uvalde? These houses are on the market

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 5 days ago

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvNy4_0dihFdM700

708 Wimberly St, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Location, Location!! This home features 3 bedrooms, two baths, living room with fireplace, and a family room/den (could be converted into 4th bedroom). Large kitchen with breakfast bar and very LARGE utility room with built-in shelves. New roof, Refreshing new paint, beautiful tile flooring. The home is situated on a large lot with some privacy fencing and just updated roof over porch. Priced to Sell!!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Fulton, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1573620)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5Nj2_0dihFdM700

538 Bp Lane Cr 400, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $505,000 | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on over 10 acres of land! Split floorplan with Master bedroom ensuite and large walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are very large with plenty of storage. Hard Tile throughout. New metal shingle hurricane shake pro roof installed in 2020. Hail Resistant and rated for winds up to 140 mph. 29 Mission solar panels installed in 2017 that will reduce those costly utility bills! Adorable unfinished wood cabin would make a great nightly rental or additional space for guests. Sprinkler system installed for yard and plenty of room for 4h animals or a garden! A rare find!, Master Bedroom: [17.05 x 17.03], Siding: [Stone], Features: Curb/Gutter, Guest House, Patio, Security System, Sprinkler System

For open house information, contact Starr Matthews, Keller Williams Starr Realty at 830-261-1970

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1535596)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaYjU_0dihFdM700

301 S Leon Klink St, Camp Wood, 78833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2011

3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH MANUFACTURED HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON A TREE SCATTERED FENCED CORNER LOT. THE HOME HAS A COVERED FRONT AND BACK PORCH PLUS STORAGE BUILDING WITH CAR PORT(OR WORK AREA). ALL APPLIANCES CONVEY WITH THE HOME.

For open house information, contact Eddie Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165

Copyright © 2022 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-105087)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Open House#Sprinkler#Guest House#Housing List#Double K Real Estate
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
136
Followers
520
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy