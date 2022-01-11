Check out these Radford homes on the market

(Radford, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Radford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1755 Shady Grove Rd Nw, Indian Valley, 24105 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Cabin | 2,944 Square Feet | Built in 2007

The ultimate in privacy/seclusion custom 3 bed/3 bath Southland Log Home on 17 magical wooded acres, full pond plus separate ENORMOUS 4 car capable detached garage w/lean-to shed, plus a 16x24 separate she-shed w/power/lights can serve as home school or workshop. The land surrounding this secluded log cabin home is all easy on the legs, trails all over it, views are just fantastic from the rear open deck that wraps around the back of the home. The full span front covered porch is a place of peace & serenity.. nothing but the breeze through the trees & the deer that live here too. The pond and natural berries are the gathering place just below the log home for turkey & deer to sip and graze. The main floor is wide open, bright, airy and each room just flows into the next. Master on main w/new custom bath & walk in closet is perfect. Master bed opens out to the rear deck. Blue Ridge Mountain Living at its finest. This place has it all. Meticulously maintained and recently redone for you.

2115 Ellett Road, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction Craftsman Style home in the Blacksburg School District!!! This home is currently being built, with an expected completion date of late February 2022. There is still time to pick your exterior vinyl, flooring and paint colors. This one level 3bd/3ba, 1971 sqft home sits on a 3.16 acre private wooded lot only minutes from town with beautiful mountain views in Ellett Valley. The house offers one level living, open floor plan, custom kitchen with island bar and walk-in pantry. Separate laundry room, spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, shower and garden bathtub in master, other bedrooms have their own baths. Finish your day relaxing on the large covered front porch and enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful home. Schedule your appointment today!

594 Thirteenth Street, Radford, 24141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Dreaming of a BRAND NEW Home? Be the first to live in this very attractive 3 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Radford! This single level ranch is outfitted with the finest quality craftsmanship and finishes including gleaming floors, durable ceramic tile, a gourmet kitchen and covered porch. Sunlight fills the living/dining room creating a soothing space for everyday living and entertaining guests. French doors lead to deck & yard for BBQs! Beautiful kitchen with glistening granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of rich dark cabinetry are sure to delight the chef in your family! Primary suite is a sweet retreat with a walk-in closet and walk-in shower in the private bath. 2 secondary bedrooms & full hall bath are perfect for a growing family. Extra storage in the generously sized laundry room. Super convenient location near schools, shopping, grocery & dining. Call today!

301 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, 24073 7 Beds 7 Baths | $699,800 | Single Family Residence | 5,558 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Completely move in ready - Welcome home! This home is beautifully unique and conveniently located in downtown Christiansburg. There is so much space - it will surprise you!!! This home has been loved and it shows. This home has separate living area/apartment for a mother-in-law suite or rental opportunity. Two kitchens, 2 laundry rooms and a great front and back yard. Main living area has a kitchen any home chef would love. Tons of cabinet, stainless appliances and lots of counter space. An elegantly curved staircase makes a striking focal point in this home's entry way. This home would be great for anyone who enjoys entertaining guests. Walking distance to the shops, park and restaurants- with easy access to main roads and highways. Terrific community and wonderful location. MUST SEE!

