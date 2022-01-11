These houses are for sale in Bainbridge

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Looking for a house in Bainbridge? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Bainbridge-curious, take a look at these listings today:

115 Hickory St., Bainbridge, 39819 5 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2000

WOW!!!! THE SPACE!!! This five bedroom home is located on a quiet cut-de-sac street just steps from Lake Seminole. A boat landing is only about a mile away. The landing has fishing docks, rest rooms, grills, playgrounds and volleyball area. Enjoy enough space and room for the whole crew. There are two living areas so the grown ups and kids can have their own spaces. The kitchen is spacious and has tons of cabinets and an island for additional prep space. The master bedroom is large enough to have a separate sitting area. It also has an attached room that can be the 5th bedroom or a private office. The master bath features a large soaking tub, double vanity, a separate shower and a big walk-in closet. Cuddle up to the fireplace after a morning of duck hunting. Or spend the summers fishing the waters.There is a outdoor storage building. All this at a very affordable price. Call today for your private tour.

180 Hewett Bundy Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $569,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 2006

ON LAKE TIME! Make this piece of paradise your next home away from home. This impeccably maintained log cabin, designed by Flint River Log Homes, sits on 1.5 acres on the gorgeous Lake Seminole. As soon as you step foot in the front door, all your stress will go out the door! The entryway and living room boast 24- foot ceilings, with pine from top to bottom. The open floor plan allows for family and friends to gather over fresh caught fish for dinner, and then cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace with a cup of coffee and dessert. With a first floor master that expands the entire width of the home, you'll find plenty of room to host family and friends. As incredible as this home is, you won't want to miss what the outdoors have to offer. Enjoy the sunrise from your screened in porch, or head on down to the 29'x32' dock where your adventure begins. Whether you're looking to take it easy and cast a line, or be a little more adventurous and go water skiing, your 12'x27' boat slip/lift will make any adventure a breeze. The property also has an 8'x10' storage shed to store all of your lake side necessities. New HVAC unit was installed in October 2020. Escape from the hustle and bustle and call this gem your own! Call your favorite realtor today for a showing.

808 Cameila St., Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1948

SUCH A CUTE COTTAGE FEEL. This precious three bedroom two bath house has so much character! The exterior has been update with lime wash and new landscaping. You will love the original hardwood floors! The living space features a large triple window and fireplace. The kitchen has been updated and is very spacious! It also features a walk-in pantry. There is a formal dining area and even a sunroom! The laundry room is big enough that you could also have a freezer in there. The bedrooms are large with lots of natural light. There is a two car carport and a workshop attached. You will fall in love with this convenient yet private location. Call today because homes are selling very quickly!

1113 Meridian, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $151,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Wont last long. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home is ready to move into Great Room with Eating Bar. Back Patio, Nice size Master Bedroom.

