On the hunt for a home in Hannibal? These houses are on the market

(Hannibal, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hannibal. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

923 Center Street, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $88,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 1897

Are you ready to own a piece of Hannibal's history? Now's your opportunity! This 1896 piece of property is coupled with a rich history and amazing curb appeal. Upon entrance you'll notice the working pocket doors and stunning woodwork around them. The main floor features two fireplaces and an exit from the kitchen onto the balcony. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms along with another exit onto the balcony that connects to all levels of the home. Downstairs gives you access to the second kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. The roof is aged but does not leak. Call today!

911 North Dickerson, Palmyra, 63461 3 Beds 2 Baths | $203,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1966

READY TO MOVE??... then come check out this house! The main floor features three bedrooms and a full bath, along with an eat-in kitchen, laundry room and large family room. The basement offers the potential for two additional sleeping rooms, storage room and half bath. With the LARGE 132 x 132 corner lot and inground swimming pool, the kids will have plenty to keep them content. The two car attached garage has a conveniently located door to the pool and an additional HALF BATH for the swimmers to use! Metal roof was put on in 2019.

19 Settlers Tr., Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,247 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Prime lake-front lot in beautiful Pioneer Village! You would delight in the many ducks that waddle & play in this backyard. Join them because they love the company and you can get up close and personal with them. Lovely sunroom with white-washed brick wall is the perfect place to let sunshine in, sit and sip your coffee, & enjoy the lake view. Main floor square footage of 1247 sq. ft. doesn't include the additional space in the large sunroom and lower level adds more square footage with the spacious family room and half bath with laundry area. Oversized 2-car garage offers a pantry, lots of shelving and workbench.

3950 County Road 329, Palmyra, 63461 3 Beds 4 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,546 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Custom Built in 2000, this all brick home has everything you are looking for. Settle in, entertain, raise a family in this 2500+ sq ft home. Just outside city limits with easy park access. Inground pool and recently updated landscaping & accent lighting. Main floor offers eat in kitchen, oak cabinetry, pantry, gas cooktop & work/study space. Separate Dining Room seats the whole family, Large living room with gas fireplace, office space, vaulted ceiling, open floor plan connecting all. Well done! Half bath and laundry adjacent to kitchen saves time and steps. Master bedroom offers his/her closets, bathroom, double sinks, walk in shower and soaker jet tub. 2nd bedroom on main floor offers walk in closet and full bath. Partial finished basement features 3rd bedroom 3rd full bath, rec area, family room with gas fireplace, custom bar with full size frig, water, large storage room with shelving. Culligan reverse osmosis system. Too much to explain here. This is a must see property.

