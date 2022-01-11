Check out these homes on the River Falls market now

(River Falls, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in River Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

W6680 870Th Avenue, River Falls, 54022 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1988

RUSTIC CHARM! Enjoy the countryside views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch with 40x60 pole shed on over 2 acres. Cozy natural woodwork throughout the main floor with vaulted ceilings & open floor plan. Wrap around deck to relax on too! Lower level with separate entrance could be a mother- in-law apt or rental for extra cash. Tinker in the pole shed with 12x40 heated workshop. You will love the picturesque pond & countryside views. Now is the time to come to the country! Call today for your tour!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700

1151 Harris Court, Prescott, 54021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Duplex | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ENJOY LIFE MORE!! To-be Built twin homes w/upgrades galore. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including master, granite countertops, SS appliances, Heat & Glo fireplace, Andersen 400 Series Windows, custom cabinets, vinyl plank & carpet floors, 3 panel doors, in-floor heat, vaulted ceilings, sunroom, sodded & landscaped yard, sprinkler system, premium vinyl siding w/stone accents, insulated & sheet rocked 2 car garage, 1754 finished square feet, patio, & so much more. Pics from similar home. CALL NOW TO PICK YOUR LOT!

1440 Robert Street, Prescott, 54021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $322,500 | Duplex | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ENJOY LIFE MORE!! To-be Built twin homes w/upgrades galore. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including master, granite countertops, SS appliances, Heat & Glo fireplace, Andersen 400 Series Windows, custom cabinets, vinyl plank & carpet floors, 3 panel doors, in-floor heat, vaulted ceilings, sunroom, sodded & landscaped yard, sprinkler system, premium vinyl siding w/stone accents, insulated & sheet rocked 2 car garage, 1754 finished square feet, patio, & so much more. Pics from similar home. CALL NOW TO PICK YOUR LOT!

423 Sierra Place, Roberts, 54023 3 Beds 3 Baths | $304,900 | Townhouse | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Units to be complete by March 1st 2022! Only six minutes to I94 and 20 quick minutes to Hudson, this modern townhome offers a convenient commute from a quaint, rural Wisconsin. Entertain in the updated open kitchen featuring sleek stainless-steel appliances and oversized refrigerator, granite countertops, and a gigantic center island, perfect for meal prep! Timeless wood cabinetry, a modern farmhouse chandelier, full pantry, and the open concept living space are a chef and entertainer's dream come true. The wide and spacious upstairs hallway makes this home a great option for families with plenty of room to play or create cozy working spaces. You will love and appreciate thoughtful touches throughout this home, including the full bath double vanity sink and the main floor den for an easy work-from-home setup. Ample parking is available in the two-stall garage, and you'll be only minutes away from the school, park, restaurants, and even a gym!

For open house information, contact Brandy Keller, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990