Take a look at these homes on the market in Cleveland

6260 Bethel Road, Murrayville, 30564 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,587 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath custom home on over 9 acres with amazing views of Wauka Mountain! An expansive stone front porch greets your guests. The gorgeous wood double front door opens to the foyer and dining room that seats 10+. Step through to the family room and you are met by a stacked stone fireplace, with inlay, and lots of light. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor continue into the large chef's kitchen with granite counters, stained wood cabinets, Electrolux stainless steel appliances including a gas range with two ovens.Large kitchen island with seating, breakfast room and butlers pantry/desk area, which steps out to covered back deck and views you can't beat. Grand owner's suite with tray ceilings, seating area. Large walk-in closet and bath with separate tub and shower, granite counters and lots of storage. Spacious secondary bedrooms and baths. Lower level with large flex space for entertaining, crafting, offices... full kitchen, dining space, two bedrooms and full baths, laundry room, and more! Lower level covered patio looks out over property. Backyard is prime for pool placement. 28 x 48' outbuilding with garage doors, storage, heated.

6924 Underwood Drive, Murrayville, 30564 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous Custom Built New Construction Home with BOAT DOCK!! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Open Concept Plan. Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Huge Island. Vaulted Great Room with Floor to Ceiling Windows and a Cozy Fireplace. 2 Bedrooms on Main Level and Private Master Bedroom Upstairs. Privacy Galore on this Over Half Acre Breath Taking Lake Property. Easy Walking Path to Single Slip Boat Dock. Truly a Must See! Hurry Won’t Last Long!

301 Highland Pointe Drive, Alto, 30510 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Immaculately maintained three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home in Highland Pointe Subdivision. On the main level you'll find a completely open floor plan with living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath. Kitchen features granite counters, bar top sitting area, pantry, and stainless appliances. Living room is spacious and has great natural lighting. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Primary bedroom is HUGE with large closet, bathroom with dual vanity and tiled shower with dual shower heads. Two other generously sized rooms share a bathroom. Outside space is dreamy with large covered patio and completely fenced backyard with fire pit and raised garden beds. Don't miss this one, see it today!

204 Ld Grindle Road, Murrayville, 30564 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1947

All roads will lead you back home to this newly renovated four-sided brick home in the country. Need space for a home-based business? This property boasts three outside buildings and one with a loading dock! Not only is it move-in ready, but the original home has a vintage cedar closet! Over 2600+/- square feet per tax records with new plumbing, windows, doors, floors, throughout. Roof less than a year old, new 55 gal. water heater and all new kitchen appliances. Everything located on one-level makes this property ideal, and the three outside buildings offer so many possibilities. Nestled on gorgeous, gentle terrain, this property is just 15 minutes from Cleveland and Dahlonega. This rare property won't last long so schedule a private showing today. Country living conveniently located just around the corner from The Tomato House!

