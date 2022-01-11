ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Mattoon? These houses are on the market

(Mattoon, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mattoon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qK5yr_0dihF4k300

812 South 17Th Street, Mattoon, 61938

2 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Good value on this home located near business district. Kitchen has been through a partial remodel and both full baths are in nice condition. Two bedroom but could have third with back room that does not have a closet. Large fenced yard with garage and work space.

For open house information, contact Randy Hastings, Hillard Agency- Tuscola at 217-253-2388

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11282318)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOf3C_0dihF4k300

13691 N Co Rd 400 East, Humboldt, 61931

1 Bed 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1902

1BR/1BA Home on Country Setting of 5 Acres near Cooks Mills. This 7 room home boasts two oversized, sun filled living rooms with french doors; hardwood floor in Dining Room and one of the Living Rooms. Partial upstairs has cedar closet and open, walk in attic. Back porch has hook up for washer/dryer. 3/4 basement. Concrete patio area outside. Seller is parceling 5 acres along with the house (survey forthcoming). Upon survey completion, there will be a new Parcel ID number for this 5 acre plot. Home is being sold As-Is.

For open house information, contact Ginger Denton, Legacy Land Co LLC at 888-311-5263

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11040423)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP8RT_0dihF4k300

1601 South 2Nd Street, Mattoon, 61938

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute & quaint home in a quiet neighborhood in Mattoon. This 3 bed, 1 bath home offers a functional kitchen updated in the past 3 years with popular white cabinetry and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized with lots of natural light. Enjoy the newly remodeled laundry room. The backyard has a newer stamped concrete patio for entertaining, poured in summer 2021 and a large mostly fenced-in yard. The home also offers a newly insulated 1 car garage in 2021 for energy efficiency. Listing agent is related to seller. You won't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Billy Young, KELLER WILLIAMS-TREC at 217-356-6100

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11282331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFfYu_0dihF4k300

219 Adams Avenue, Charleston, 61920

3 Beds 1 Bath | $47,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,074 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Large open kitchen and hardwood flooring are what make this home! Perfect for the investor or the homeowner wanting to make their own mark. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a fenced in, sizeable back yard. The front bedroom has original hardwood under the carpet. Seller will give flooring allowance with the right offer! Located close to the edge of town and by the local ball diamonds, waiting for those summer game nights! Updates current owners have done over time are newer roof and HVAC.

For open house information, contact Cathy Means, Hillard Agency- Tuscola at 217-253-2388

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11290743)

ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

