On the hunt for a home in Mattoon? These houses are on the market

812 South 17Th Street, Mattoon, 61938 2 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Good value on this home located near business district. Kitchen has been through a partial remodel and both full baths are in nice condition. Two bedroom but could have third with back room that does not have a closet. Large fenced yard with garage and work space.

13691 N Co Rd 400 East, Humboldt, 61931 1 Bed 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1902

1BR/1BA Home on Country Setting of 5 Acres near Cooks Mills. This 7 room home boasts two oversized, sun filled living rooms with french doors; hardwood floor in Dining Room and one of the Living Rooms. Partial upstairs has cedar closet and open, walk in attic. Back porch has hook up for washer/dryer. 3/4 basement. Concrete patio area outside. Seller is parceling 5 acres along with the house (survey forthcoming). Upon survey completion, there will be a new Parcel ID number for this 5 acre plot. Home is being sold As-Is.

1601 South 2Nd Street, Mattoon, 61938 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute & quaint home in a quiet neighborhood in Mattoon. This 3 bed, 1 bath home offers a functional kitchen updated in the past 3 years with popular white cabinetry and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized with lots of natural light. Enjoy the newly remodeled laundry room. The backyard has a newer stamped concrete patio for entertaining, poured in summer 2021 and a large mostly fenced-in yard. The home also offers a newly insulated 1 car garage in 2021 for energy efficiency. Listing agent is related to seller. You won't want to miss this one!

219 Adams Avenue, Charleston, 61920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $47,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,074 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Large open kitchen and hardwood flooring are what make this home! Perfect for the investor or the homeowner wanting to make their own mark. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a fenced in, sizeable back yard. The front bedroom has original hardwood under the carpet. Seller will give flooring allowance with the right offer! Located close to the edge of town and by the local ball diamonds, waiting for those summer game nights! Updates current owners have done over time are newer roof and HVAC.

