Zayo Group's SD-WAN services are getting a boost due to the acquisition of QOS Networks this week – and there are hints circulating that there could be more M&A to come. But for now, Zayo believes it's found a good fit with QOS Networks. The fiber and IP network provider currently partners with SD-WAN suppliers such as Versa, but Brian Lillie, chief product and technology officer for Zayo, says the company's enterprise customers were asking for more managed SD-WAN services.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO