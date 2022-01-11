LG UltraGear 32GQ950: 32-inch gaming monitor introduced with a 160 Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, VRR and 1 ms response times

Receive all the power you need for gameplay, calls, scrolling the internet, and more with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. Boasting a 240 Hz touch response rate, it offers lightning-fast reaction capacities. Best of all, games appear brighter and more lifelike thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone features an all-day battery designed to last from work to home. In fact, the battery has a 25-watt super-fast charging capability. This means it can power your gadget by more than 50% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, this 5G smartphone includes an improved Night Mode setting compared to the S20 FE. So you can enhance low-light shots and capture crystal-clear photos in dark environments. Finally, this phone’s advanced 32 MP front camera snaps high-quality selfies with you and your friends.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO