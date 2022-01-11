ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG UltraGear 32GQ950: 32-inch gaming monitor introduced with a 160 Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, VRR and 1 ms response times

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG has unveiled the UltraGear 32GQ950, a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 160 Hz refresh rate. The 4K monitor supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) via HDMI 2.1 and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, among other features. Working For Notebookcheck. LG has presented a new gaming monitor and...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

VIZIO’s New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

First Look at Samsung’s Crazy 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor That Can be Rotated Into Portrait Mode

Samsung’s Odyssey Ark is the company’s largest curved gaming monitor yet, and it has a feature that sets the display apart from the rest. Featuring a 1000R curvature, it can easily be rotated 90° into a portrait orientation, yet retaining the same 16:9 aspect ratio as most standard monitors. A Multi View feature enables users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want, since the totally adaptable screen size can fit the game or the program without compromising its bright, colorful images. Read more for a video and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
manofmany.com

LG Lifts Lid on its First-Ever UltraGear Gaming Laptop

LG has years’ worth of laptop development under its belt, which is why it’s hard to believe the tech giant is only now releasing its first-ever gaming laptop. Unveiled at CES 2022, The LG premium UltraGear range expands beyond monitors with a powerful 17.3-inch gaming laptop sporting RTX graphics and an impressive 300Hz refresh rate. It looks capable of handling even the most demanding games with ease, and then some. The laptop is already making a lasting impression, being honoured with a CES 2022 Innovation Award during the annual trade show.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Samsung announces Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch 4K 240Hz curved gaming monitor

Just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Samsung has announced its new monitor, dubbed Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 which is touted to be the world’s first 4K monitor with a higher 240Hz refresh rate. With this launch, the South Korean giant is also expanding its lineup of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdmi#Gaming#Laptop#Refresh Rate#Lg Ultragear#Vrr#Vesa#Notebookcheck Lg#Nano#Atw#Ips
gizmochina.com

Samsung introduces new smart TVs including Neo QLED 4K/8K with 144Hz refresh rate

Samsung has released an array of TVs that will be the fulcrum of its appearance at CES 2022 this week. The new Samsung TVs include MicroLED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle models. The new Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs offer up to 144Hz refresh rate which is better than its predecessors. The Neo QLED 4K and 8K also support AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, with HDMI 2.1 ports all through.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

HP announces its first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor with Omen 27u

HP has announced a new 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor at CES 2022, bringing its Omen line into the generation of the Xbox Series X and PS5. Built with new consoles in mind, but still firmly specced out for the PC crowd, the HP Omen 27u is the latest 27-inch panel to hit HP's shelves, and the first to strip bezels back across all four sides.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Samsung Unveils New Monitors for 2022 Including 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 With USB-C, Smart Hub, Webcam

Samsung has its new monitor lineup for 2022 including a new 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 with USB-C, Smart Hub, built-in webcam, and more. The 2022 monitor portfolio brings out the best experiences while working, gaming or watching content at home. Samsung’s latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Instagram
tweaklibrary.com

How To Change Refresh Rate In Windows 11/10

In today’s day and age, laptop or desktop monitors are way more than just looking at what’s there on the screen. A user today expects to have an impeccable experience even if that means plugging in multiple monitors. Assuming you have so many monitors at hand, no matter...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone features a 240 Hz touch response rate for gameplay

Receive all the power you need for gameplay, calls, scrolling the internet, and more with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. Boasting a 240 Hz touch response rate, it offers lightning-fast reaction capacities. Best of all, games appear brighter and more lifelike thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone features an all-day battery designed to last from work to home. In fact, the battery has a 25-watt super-fast charging capability. This means it can power your gadget by more than 50% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, this 5G smartphone includes an improved Night Mode setting compared to the S20 FE. So you can enhance low-light shots and capture crystal-clear photos in dark environments. Finally, this phone’s advanced 32 MP front camera snaps high-quality selfies with you and your friends.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

AOC Unveils New Esports Monitor With A Super Fast Refresh Rate

AOC has announced a brand-new monitor during CES 2022 this week called the Agon Pro AG274QGM, geared towards Esports thanks to its fast refresh rate. It also features support for NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate (also found on Alienware’s new QD-OLED monitor) and a slew of other features. It carries a...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop update ushers in first adaptive refresh-rate screen

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has announced a refresh for its 15-inch Legion 5 and 5i, and 16-inch Legion 5 Pro and 51 Pro gaming laptops for 2022. In addition to a totally new logo and new design - which is up to 15 per cent slimmer than earlier models - the headline take-away feature is the first adaptive refresh-rate display to be found in a gaming laptop, available for the 5 Pro models.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

MSI's Meg 271Q Is The First 27-Inch Mini LED Gaming Monitor To Hit A Breakneck 300Hz Refresh

Mini LED lighting is beginning to expand its presence in both monitors and televisions, and not a moment too soon—it offers numerous benefits over traditional LED backlighting, and while still not on par with the image quality that OLED screens deliver, mini LEDs can shine much brighter. As it begins to permeate the market, there is an opportunity for display makers to lay claim to 'firsts' as MSI has done with its 27-inch MEG 271Q Mini LED monitor.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy