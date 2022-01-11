ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Take a look at these homes on the market in Belen

Belen Times
Belen Times
 5 days ago

(Belen, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belen than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

78 Hartel Place, Rio Communities, 87002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Nice, stand-alone patio home! Large and open living area with raised ceiling and plenty of space for a separate dining area. Two nice-sized bedrooms with good closet space and a private kitchen with a breakfast nook and a pantry. Backyard is fenced for privacy. Schedule a showing to see this home's investment potential!

65 Mallette Drive, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Custom home that sits on 10.82 acres. (Property can be split and build another home on it). The views of the Manzano mountains are gorgeous. Open floorplan that has a large kitchen and dining connected to the family room. Bonus sun room attached to home, Bonus office or bedroom or even a hobby room is another extra to this custom home. Fully fenced. Out buildings for storage. Bring the animals and enjoy the privacy. Close enough for shopping and commute but far enough away so very little noise.

1601 Maddox Street, Rio Communities, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $104,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,027 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great Opportunity - 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome that backs up to the Tierra del Sol Golf Course. The sunroom offers additional flex space and there's no carpet - tile and laminate throughout.

15 Guinea Lane, Belen, 87002

4 Beds 3 Baths | $829,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,198 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Exquisite custom-built home features elegance & style! This charming, 4 bedrms, 3 baths, split/open floor plan offers 14' high ceilings in kitchen/living area, & 10' ceilings throughout house w/ lots of windows & tiled based boards. The grand entrance takes you to the beautiful open kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, white - self closing cabinets, marble countertops & island plus Samsung black stainless-steel appliances. Spacious Master bath w/ separate tub, tiled shower w/ niches & rain shower head. 2nd bedroom w/ private bathroom. Other upgrades include insulation inside all walls; oversized 3 car garage w/ 23x9 holiday storage; 25x26 carport w/220 for RV; 39x19 covered back; home and irrigation wells. Call for complete list of upgrades & private viewing!

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
