LA Fitness opens in east Frisco

Dave's Hot Chicken plans to open later this year at 1709 Preston Road, Ste. A, Plano. This will be the second Plano location for the chain, which has locations across the country. The restaurant serves chicken tenders of varying degrees of spiciness, fried chicken sliders, crinkle-cut fries and more. According to its website, the company began as a food cart in East Hollywood. The Dave’s Hot Chicken in north Plano opened in October. The new location will be next to Starbucks in the Preston Shepard Place shopping center. A phone number has not yet been announced. www.daveshotchicken.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO