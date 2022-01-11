ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

House-hunt Nogales: What’s on the market

 5 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Nogales area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Nogales area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7ZUx_0dihEOH700

719 W Placita H Rivas, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1992

LOCATION, LOCATION! This town house have the biggest patio in this subdivision. 3 beds, two baths, huge living area with fireplace, SS appliances, skylight and much more. A must see!

For open house information, contact Mirna I Valdez, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-428-0444

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOTRy_0dihEOH700

1130 N Seneca Place, Nogales, 85621

4 Beds 5 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,259 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Located in Indian Hills neighborhood in Nogales, custom built 4BD/5BA two-story home is a must see. Beautiful entrance with iron wrought gate & cantera stone fountain. Spanish style facade. Cathedral wood beamed ceilings throughout on main floor, laminate flooring & open concept living area. Kitchen has mesquite cabinetry, bar stool seating with a 4 ft chandelier as its central focal point. Second dining area, bar, office, full bath & great room w/views completes the first floor. Stairs have custom railing & natural wood finishes. Main bedroom has a private deck and an ensuite with jacuzzi tub. Main bdrm is connected to another room used for an office. 2 balconies with panoramic views. Motivated sellers, will entertain all offers. (more)

For open house information, contact Lamar Watson, Realty One Group Integrity at 520-447-5922

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2c6e_0dihEOH700

96 Duquesne Road, Nogales, 85621

6 Beds 6 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,612 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Come and take a look at this beautiful custom built 6 bedroom, six bath home. This home not only has some gorgeous views, but it is private and sitting on 25 acres. This home has so many different unique qualities like... 2 master bedrooms and 2 separate, two bedroom one bath apartments each at 800 sqft, with their own laundry rooms and full kitchen and living room areas. This home also comes with a 3200 sqft work shop, barn, and arena for horses. This hidden gem is definitely a must see!!!

For open house information, contact Maria Del Carmen Rivera, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Gvtj_0dihEOH700

287 W Sage Street, Nogales, 85621

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1984

On a hilltop centrally located, this beautiful and bright home sits in midtown Nogales with stunning views of the city. This residence is 2,166 squared feet and contains 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with dining area, a living room, a family room with a fireplace, and a basement with plenty of storage space. With a very convenient location, Restaurants, gas stations, shops, banks and local parks are all located just minutes from the property!

For open house information, contact Aaron I Morales, United Real Estate Specialists at 520-612-7422

