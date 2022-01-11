ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House-hunt Morgan City: What’s on the market

(MORGAN CITY, LA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Morgan City listings:

101 Field Rd, Morgan City, 70380

2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in None

This Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on slab is Move In Ready! This home has many great features that include, but not limited to, central air/heat, 1/carport, New Vinyl siding, No Carpet, and Laundry Room. This property is located in the Berwick School District and is close to amenities such as shopping, dining, school, church, park, putt-putt golf and More! ***ATTENTION INVESTORS, 4 HOME PACKAGE DEAL IS AVAILABLE***

712 Carline Street, Berwick, 70342

4 Beds 4 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,679 Square Feet | Built in 1968

DRASTICALLY REDUCED NEW PRICE! Exceptionally Beautiful Spacious Home! Free Home Warranty! HOME WITH "NEW ROOF" paid through act of sale or prior to act of sale! "FREE" 1 YEAR WARRANTY! NEW Breaker Panel INSIDE AND OUT updated! Located in Berwick on Beautiful Oak Treed Lot! Move in Ready! This Beauty has much to offer with the spacious living area that has a formal living, formal dining with bay window and breakfast nook with French doors overlooking pool, newly remodeled kitchen with granite/tile back splash/double ovens and stainless appliances, large den with gas fireplace, master bedroom downstairs with sitting/office/exercise room in suite, 3 bedrooms upstairs with bonus den or 5th bedroom, 3.5 baths, in-ground pool, covered patio, large 4+ car parking pad, front porch and much more.

1809 Dale Street, Morgan City, 70380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking for Space? This Move In Ready Home features two living rooms, bonus room perfect for office, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered back patio, rear yard access, abundance of parking space and More! Don't wait, schedule your viewing today!

1501 Cedar Street, Morgan City, 70380

4 Beds 4 Baths | $285,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,105 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Exceptionally Lovely Spacious Home has 3105 +/- GLA (gross living area) and is "Move in Ready" for Your Family! Home is situated on a corner lot with driveway access from both streets. Many Great Features include Walk-in-closet for a Queen, Kitchen Perfect for the Chef in the Family, Spacious rooms, Vaulted Raised Ceiling, Court-yard and Endless possibilities with this large 4 or 5 bedroom home with 2 complete master suites.

