Deming-curious? These homes are on the market

 5 days ago

(Deming, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deming will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GTSt_0dihEJrU00

1815 S Platinum, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath, move in ready property available now! Home has been well cared for, and has several nice touches. Craft room next to the dining/kitchen area, large living room, and very enjoyable master suite. Plenty of cabinetry in the kitchen area, and refrigerated air.

For open house information, contact Manuel Veleta, RE/MAX Classic Realty at 575-524-8788

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBiKg_0dihEJrU00

5155 Hermanas Grade Sw, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great home on two acres and close to town. Home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open kitchen and living room. Their are 18 trees within the fences and 21 trees throughout the entire property with plenty of land to bring your animals or for farming. Their is a private well. The shed is solid with 4 rooms, electricity and cement floors. The Conex container has 2 working windows, an entry door that locks and a cargo door with a cement ramp for easy access. Their is also a carport for 1 car. This home is near the college being built and it may bring up the property value. It is also a great home for future students at the college

For open house information, contact Billy Gonzales, Standing Stout Realty at 575-543-8623

