Brookhaven-curious? These homes are on the market

(Brookhaven, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brookhaven than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1377 Legacy Lane, Brookhaven, 39601 4 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Mobile Home | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Sitting on 1 acre in the Enterprise School District we have a 2018 mobile home on corner lot. Touting 2040 sq ft, sheetrock throughout, recessed lighting and tremendous garden tubyou will appreciate the upgrades. Kitchen / dining sporting a tasteful crme and chocolate checkerboard flooring. Open concept with living, kitchen and dining all combining for family friendly setting. Kitchen equipped with stainless appliances and multi -function island. The 4/2 split plan even has an office for the stay at home providers. Laundry has utility sink and mud room cubbies for additional storage. Back covered deck has vision for expansion. And yes, there is also a shed to house your lawn implements.

285 Block Foster Rd, Union Church, 39668 3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Cabin | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 2012

MUST SEE!! This beautiful log cabin sits on 130+-acres of mature hardwood/pine timber! The cabin, built in 2012, is 3br 4 ba and has to be seen to truly appreciate the quality and workmanship. It's 1770 sq ft with 2 levels and anew A/C and duct work. The upstairs is a loft bedroom with full bath. There is a wrap around porch ,hot tub, and a separate kitchen for outdoor use. The appliances are stainless steel, hardwood and tile floors, and granite countertops. The outdoor views are amazing with blueberry bushed and fruit trees. The 130+- acres has frontage on Bear Skull Creek and is loaded with timber, deer, and turkeys. The interior roads, food plots, shooting houses and feeders make this a truly turnkey property. There is also an RV covered shed with 30 and 50 amp hook ups. There is a storage room in the RV shed and a covered porch area. This cabin and acreage is a MUST SEE!

116 E Chippewa, Brookhaven, 39601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Calling all investors! Come take a look at this house that with some TLC could be a great rental. Call today for a showing.

1733 Hurricane Lake Dr., Brookhaven, 39601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,190 Square Feet | Built in 2012

What more could you ask for? 6 acres to enjoy with a beautiful yard and a fenced in section with 2 ponds and a pole barn for horses, livestock, or equipment. No expense was spared in building this beautiful home with it's 2x6 walls and spray foam insulation throughout, it is sure to keep you cozy year round. You will be amazed at the fantastic woodwork and the gorgeous cathedral vault with it's mixture of stone, wood, and metal that rises over 30 feet above the living room! There are custom painted murals on several of the walls in the home to give it that down home perfect feel. Spacious kitchen with island and pantry, master suite downstairs with huge custom tile and stone shower, large mud room/laundry room with built ins, almost 3200 sq ft in living space with over 3800 sq ft under roof, and you could go on and on. Don't forget about the awesome inground pool right out back. And all of this in West Lincoln School District, just 1.5 miles from the school. What are you waiting for??

