ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Homes for sale in Hillsboro: New listings

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 5 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Looking for a house in Hillsboro? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Hillsboro-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOyUz_0dihEH6200

11522 Aberdeen Way, Paint Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Just fishing, boating & relaxing awaits you! Only blocks away from Rocky Fork Lake! Three lots included with room for a garage or whatever you wanted to build. Great room with walkout to 8' x 23' deck & wood burning stove in the family room. Updates include freshly painted interior and new waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout. Brand new Electric furnace and central air Both baths newly remodeled with new toilets as well . Perfect for vacation, weekend retreat, or full-time living!

For open house information, contact Robert Wright, Ring Real Estate Co., Georgeto at 937-378-3800

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1720935)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J51HA_0dihEH6200

3305 Sanders Road, Hillsboro, 45133

5 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,656 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Country Living! Nice 5 bed 2.5 bath on 2 acres with 3 large Barn/buildings with electric and water.

For open house information, contact Ann Hickman, eXp Realty at 866-212-4991

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1726317)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaFSs_0dihEH6200

359 Main Street, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,227 Square Feet | Built in 1901

2 Story Home w/3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths! Vinyl Sided and in town location! Formal L/R with Fireplace, large open foyer, eat in kitchen with adjoining formal d/r. Partial basement with walk out! Covered front porch, detached 2 car garage w/opener.

For open house information, contact Joe Bryan, Donald E. Fender, Inc., Hillsb at 513-283-4299

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1725495)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0H1r_0dihEH6200

6153 Mad River Road, New Market Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Great country setting for this ranch on just over an acre with a newly fenced in back yard. The large kitchen is open to the dining area which has a walkout to a covered deck. Primary bedroom has adjoining bathroom with a double vanity. 2 additional bedrooms share a full hall bathroom. Outside you'll find new landscaping complete with a fire pit just off the covered porch.

For open house information, contact Leah Grant, Falgner Realty LLC at 937-783-4040

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1725451)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Hillsboro, OH
Local
Ohio Business
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bryan
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
220
Followers
555
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy