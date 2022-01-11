House hunt Buffalo: See what’s on the market now

(Buffalo, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Buffalo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13575 Hynes Road, Rogers, 55374 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,407 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Nice split entry home on an amazing lot in Rogers. Private wooded front and back yard with large garage and walkout basement. Relax on the deck overlooking your beautiful back yard. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact Noel Samlaska, Realty Group LLC at 763-432-7640

9136 Apple Lane, Monticello, 55362 2 Beds 2 Baths | $453,484 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Check out these custom Villa homes by SW Wold Construction! Located in the heart of Monticello and offering the convenience of one level living at an affordable price plus association maintained. Two bedroom layouts with a great open floorplan and many options to choose from. Many lots available to choose from. Reserve yours today.

For open house information, contact Jon D. Jondahl, RE/MAX Results at 763-323-8080

180 3Rd Street Nw, Delano, 55328 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,445 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Drake Homes "Avalon" model. 2-story home with 3 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Convenient upper level laundry. Private master 3/4 bath and walk-in closet in master bedroom. Open and bright main level with large great room. Cozy gas fireplace with stone surround. Granite counters in kitchen, with 42" upper cabinets and walk-in pantry, offering ample storage. Knockdown ceilings throughout. 3 car garage and front porch. Many other floor plans available to customize and additional lots to choose from.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Vanderlinde, RE/MAX Edge at 763-972-5100

1310 Kathryn Court, Buffalo, 55313 5 Beds 3 Baths | $436,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,836 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This Buffalo two-story cul-de-sac home offers granite countertops, and a three-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Amber Broadway, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 612-400-7508